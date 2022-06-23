Roberto Acosta attacks accusations made by Raquel Vargas and she answers him

A media clash is the one currently starring the television presenter Roberto Acosta and the also host Raquel Vargas. Both used their social networks to explain their position regarding the differences and legal processes between them.

Last Tuesday night, after having said that there would be an indefinite break from social mediaRoberto Acosta published two videos on his Instagram account, both of which were intended – according to what he himself said – to deny some accusations made through a photograph.

Although Roberto never mentions Rachel Vargas, It is clear that the statements are related to the issue of the legal process that both are underway.

“Through social networks I have found out about a photograph that I have supposedly been sending some messages, because I want to tell you that this photograph does not exist, it is a false photograph, in fact if you look closely it is a photograph that is completely edited,” Acosta begins.

“When I see this photograph I come and present myself to the authorities to analyze it very well, and if you realize it, well you can look for it because there are many publications about this, but if you realize it, and if you see it In detail, in this photo there is a photo where my WhatsApp is, a photo that I used in my WhatsApp, but there is also a photo in the same message where I had a photo from my Instagram from a long time ago”, details the presenter.

Roberto Acosta dejó publicado su mensaje en su perfil de Instagram,

Illustrative and non-commercial videos / https://www.instagram.com/p/CfFtUe9j5dQ/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CfFt9EuDO0n/

In the audiovisual, Roberto seeks to make it clear that he has not lacked legal measures, “I have never done it and obviously I never will.” He concluded by saying that he is fine, dedicating himself to his children and having a stable relationship with his colleague, Liz Pleitez.

Approximately an hour later, Raquel Vargas published her reaction to the video on Instagram, stating her position and making strong statements: “The man continues to get into trouble, the truth is that he makes all this easier.”

“No one forced you to yell at me, to offend me, to denigrate me, drag me, push me, hit me, or threaten me. I am no longer afraid of you, I am no longer silent, you are the one who should have thought of your family and at work. Every action has a consequence and I told him so for three years,” the Costa Rican begins.

Raquel Vargas detalló muy bien su sentir y declaración en Instagram.

Illustrative and non-commercial video / https://www.instagram.com/p/CfF4l6fsz3F/

Vargas goes on to talk about his experiences when he was Acosta’s partner. “I want you to understand something, he is right now in this judicial process, because he continues his acts of violence, he is a repeat offender,” says Vargas.

Vargas also published some images in his stories. Photos: Illustrative and non-commercial image / https://www.instagram.com/stories/raquel506/2865950829326150726/ https://www.instagram.com/stories/raquel506/2865952463712192169/

Both in his stories and in fixed videos on his Instagram account, Vargas has given his position on the situation. He showed some images and gave details of the legal process.

“I got tired of their violence, their lies and their manipulations, unfortunately it doesn’t change,” says the Costa Rican before sending a message to her followers, calling for the circles of violence to come out. She expressed that it has not been easy to speak in public about her personal problems and she hopes to put an end to the situation.

