Roberto Alvarado is in love with Chivas

Despite the great closing of the tournament of the Chivasno one on the campus is satisfied and they aspire to everything in Clausura 2022, for which Robert Alvarado He pointed out that he is motivated and focused on the game against Pumas de la Reclassification, a rival that will reach said commitment after playing the final of the Concacaf Champions League. Also, the ‘Louse‘ said he was fascinated with the Herdso his intense work will not stop in search of collaborating in obtaining the coveted title.

The words of Roberto Alvarado from the press video conference:

“I am happy to be in ChivasI would not like to talk about whether I am a good reinforcement or not, I prefer to be focused on doing things well and transcending with the team”.

“I want to spend a lot of time here, my teammates have a lot of quality and I enjoy playing with them”.

“We have focused on, first, defending and then attacking, before we focused a lot on going up front and neglected our defense a bit”.

“The games are won starting from the order, the ‘teacher’ String It has given us good tools to play more comfortable”.

“We are happy with the functioning of the team since it arrived Stringbut the continuity of the teacher depends on the board“.

“Since I arrived I have the illusion of being champion in ChivasI set out to do that and every day I will try to be the best version of myself to stay here for a long time”.

“I want to Chivas It’s my jump to go to Europe, I’d like to score a lot of goals and for people to have good memories of me the day I’m not here anymore”.

“With our closing of the tournament it is shown that we are a great team, although we cannot keep thinking about what we have already done, we must concentrate on winning on Sunday to advance to the Quarters”.

“Chivas He must always be a candidate for the title, we want to be in the Liguilla and fight for everything”.

“We expect a very complicated Pumas, we know that they never stop fighting and that they are a great team”.

“We are aware that perhaps they have a thorn in their side because we beat them a few weeks ago.”

“In these types of matches, the soul is left on the field, they will come from playing a Final and they will be motivated, we will surely play a very nice game”.

“I have a little thorn against Pumas, I’ve had to lose in important moments against them and I hope this game goes very well, I’d love to score a goal or give an assist”.