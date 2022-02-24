Roberto Alvarado revealed how the Gentlemen’s Agreement deprived him of reaching America

Chivas player Roberto Alvarado revealed that the late Paco de Caballero prevented him from reaching America

MEXICO — The steering wheel of Chivas, Robert Alvarado, revealed that at the age of 16 he was close to reaching the ranks of the Americaafter spending three months on trial in the Manchester CityHowever, it was the Gentlemen’s Agreement that deprived him of reaching the blue-cream entity.

“In fact, in the Manchester City They tell me you are going to return to the U-20 with him Americasince they had good communication with them, when he returned there was still that Gentlemen’s Agreement and some people from the Celaya board mentioned me, and since they had changed owners, they told me that I had to stay with them and in the end I had to stay in Celaya”, he told in the Podcast ‘Enjoy the trip’ of Jesus Angle.

The ‘Piojo’ revealed that he was close to signing with the team Manchester CityHowever, due to some problems due to his age they prevented his signing, he also stressed that the Spanish Brahim Díaz was his best friend and translator during his process in England, in addition to training with some promises of English football.

“Mark Redshaw and the Celaya board were the ones who brought me to England, I spent three months training at Manchester City, they told me that they wanted to sign me, but I couldn’t stay because of my age. During the time I was training I had as partners Brahim Diaz, Jadon Sancho and Phil Foden”, he added.

Roberto Alvarado was traded this tournament from Cruz Azul to Chivas. imago7

I DID NOT WANT TO LEAVE CRUZ AZUL TO GET TO CHIVAS

The now former Cruz Azul player revealed that he did not want to leave the Celeste institution to reach Chivas, due to the love he had for the club, however, he pointed out that both he and his wife determined that it was good to close a cycle with the capital team .

“It was an exchange for the ‘Brujo’, they exchanged us, at first I didn’t want to leave Blue Cross, three and a half years and I became very fond of the institution, at first I didn’t want to, I thought about it and talked about it with my wife and we agreed that my cycle had already finished in Cruz Azul to go elsewhere, and the Chivas thing came out And I said yes,” he concluded.

Roberto Alvarado was changed in an operation between La Maquina and El Rebaño Sagrado: El Piojo arrived at Chivas, while Uriel Antuna and Alejandro Mayorga signed with the cement team.