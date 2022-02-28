Roberto Alvarado the day he almost signed with America

Despite his young age, Roberto Alvarado is a footballer who He has played for five Mexican soccer teams and is also an Olympic medalist with the Mexican National Team. He was also tried with the basic forces of Manchester City and Leicester City in which he did not stay, but not because of a lack of talent but because of his young age and the requirements they asked for.

He currently plays for Chivas, but before arriving as a luxury reinforcement with the Flockthe native of Guanajuato revealed that he did not want to leave La Noria last December.

“We were traded with Warlock Antuna. At first I didn’t want to leave Cruz Azul. It was three and a half years and I grew very fond of the institution,” Alvarado said in an interview for YouTube with his teammate Atletico, Jesús ‘Canelo’ Angulo.

Piojo’s career began to emerge, but

After his return from the Old Continent, the Mexican soccer player had to return to his former team, Celaya,

And all because of the gentlemen’s agreement.

“They told me that I was going to do tests at United, we stayed a week, they ended up taking me to Leicester, they wanted me to stay but they had no money and then I went to City, I spent three months training. He touched me with Brahim Díaz, he played for Madrid and now he is at Milan, he was my translator and I went everywhere with him, with Sancho and with Phil Foden”, he confessed in a chat with his current partner, Jesús Ricardo Angulo.

“I was already very desperate, I already wanted to return, I was 16 years old and when they tell me that I am going to return, they tell me thatI went back to the U-20 of America, they had a good relationship with them and when I returned the gentlemen’s agreement still existed. When I return, some people from Celaya summon me, as they had changed owners, they tell me that I should play with them, they told me that they wanted me there, “said Alvarado.

El Piojo arrived at La Maquina in 2018 and three years later he left the team to emigrate with Chivas.

