Roberto Ángel Salcedo values ​​government investment in border areas

Dajabon. – prominent businessman, political and producer Robert Angel Salcedo«Robertico», valued the invaluable social policies of the president’s government Louis Abinader that are generating the great changes demanded by the Dominican population.

In this sense, he valued the investments made by the head of state that “are transforming the border provinces.”

Roberto Ángel Salcedo pointed out that the investment in drinking water exceeds 4 billion pesos, to guarantee quality service to the community.

During a tour of southern cities, Salcedo highlighted that as an example of this, the current administration has made a total investment of 1,811,040,467 pesos in this region, impacting a population of more than 25,000 inhabitants, distributed among the municipalities of Partido, Loma de Cabrera , Restoration, El Pino and Dajabón.

In this sense, he also pointed out that the Agricultural Bank, until April of this year, granted 1,950 million pesos in loans, with a formalized amount of RD$2,727,496,105 and a disbursed amount of RD$2,570,985,067.

“A covered area of ​​32,443 tasks and charges for a value of RD$2,009,287,525 directly benefiting the producers”, said the television presenter during a conference with social leaders, businessmen, entrepreneurs and politicians from this province.

“Several systems were intervened, managing to increase the monthly production of water and thereby guarantee access to water for the inhabitants, with an investment of RD$ 4,947,447.70, a production of drinking water of 53,816,888.18 cubic meters per month was obtained,” he explained.

In addition, he appreciated the progress of the Projects of infrastructures that the different State institutions execute there with the aim of generating the necessary changes for the improvement of its residents.

Among these he highlighted: bridges, educational centers, sports infrastructures, dams and reservoirs, among others.

Changes and transformations in the country

He assured that the country is heading towards great changes and transformations as part of Abinader’s management.

“I believe that we can achieve important changes in the life of the Dominican Republic; the president spoke of a transformation in people’s lives and that transformation you are living in the country. That must be transversal in the life of the Dominican people, ”he said.

He also added that “when we talk about change and transformation, we speak from our institutions, the way of relating to power, the way of serving the people, the way of reacting to the problem of others.”

Referring to the current situation of the economy At a global level, he indicated that the country does not escape the impact generated by inflation as a result of international conflicts, highlighting that Abinader has faced to avoid instability in the country.

“So far this year, the government has provided about 25 billion pesos to mitigate the effects of the rise in fuel prices, that had never happened in the democratic history of the Dominican Republic,” he recalled. Robert Angel.

Likewise, he underlined the importance that the current state administration has given to social plans.

“Social plans continue to be deepened here on a national scale, and the resources and actions are there,” he said.

In addition, he highlighted the different social programs that President Abinader has implemented since the beginning of his government, impacting thousands of families throughout the country.