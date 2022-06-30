Roberto Carlos explains why Cristiano Ronaldo is better than Lionel Messi

Legendary Brazilian left-back Roberto Carlos has entered the eternal debate over the best player between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

The Real Madrid icon has decided to opt for Ronaldo, who, like him, enjoyed a magnificent career at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

Speaking to Fox Sports (via Sport Bible), Roberto Carlos said:

“Today when we talk about football, we talk about Neymar, Messi and Ronaldo,” he added. When we talk about the Ballon d’Or or any other prize, it’s not just anyone who votes, it’s people who know football, who follow the statistics of players and who choose the best in the world… “I watch him train every day and his way of working is fascinating. He wants to improve every day. »

He pursues :

“That’s the difference with Messi. Leo is a phenomenon, we never talk about Neymar… but this side of Cristiano, training, professionalism, concentration, motivation, success…. Cristiano has an advantage over everyone else.”

The former Galactico may have angered a few members of Lionel Messi’s fanbase with his words, but his choice is not unexpected. After all, both Carlos and Cristiano Ronaldo had ill-fated and trophy-laden careers with Los Blancos.

With both Messi and Ronaldo in the twilight of their careers, it won’t be long before the ‘best player’ debate shifts to the younger generation of stars.

Advertising