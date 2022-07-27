Roberto García Moritán peeled the wallet and gave Pampita a gift from a distance: “I miss you madly”

While pampita enjoys her holidays in Ibiza, where she celebrated the first birthday of her daughter Ana García Moritán, her husband Roberto Garcia Moritan He decided to surprise her with a romantic detail from a distance.

The Buenos Aires legislator did not travel with his family since he considered that his role as representative of the citizenry requires him to stay in the country. Nonetheless, Roberto Garcia Moritan He stayed true to his idea of ​​constantly surprising Pampita and sent her a large bouquet of white flowers along with a tray of sweet delicacies.

After receiving the gift, the driver took several photos and shared them on social networks, thanking her husband for the detail: “Thank you my love, I miss you madly”.

It should be remembered that Roberto Garcia Moritan He usually “surprises” Pampita as a way of expressing his love. For the last birthday of the model, the legislator decided to give her a replica of the bench that appears in the film by Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant, so she looked for a craftsman who can work with wood to order the particular request.

The images were recorded for the second season of Pampita’s reality show, where although Ana García Moritán became the central axis of the family reality show, several similar actions also appear that reflect the great love that exists in the couple.

When the news broke, it was learned that García Moritán had called a carpenter who, not having time to do custom work, decided to recommend it to his colleague Maurico Bertolusso. The wood craftsman later stated: “In general, when a job arrives without so much time in advance, one escapes because he wants to work calmly, without any problem. I didn’t know him, I don’t watch much TV, I knew he was Pampita’s husband. When I met him I liked him very much. I was like mesmerized. I committed myself to the cause because it was a special job, a gift from love. He bought me from that side. We had to stop continuing with other jobs to be able to dedicate ourselves to getting the bank out in a timely manner”.