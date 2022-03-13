Roberto González Nieves recognizes that Puerto Rican Catholicism has been “put to the test, perhaps in danger”

The Archbishop of San Juan, Robert Gonzalez Nievesrecognized today, Sunday, that the dismissal of Monsignor Daniel Fernandez Torres As bishop of the Diocese of Arecibo, he has “put to the test, perhaps in danger” Puerto Rican Catholicism, but he asked the congregation to remain “united as one family.”

“Puerto Rico is a people that loves the Holy Father. There are three characteristics of Puerto Rican Catholicism: love for the Eucharist, love for the Virgin Mary and love for the Holy Father and that has been going on for centuries and, obviously, it has been put to the test, perhaps in danger, during this situation, but fundamentally we trust in Jesus”said Monsignor.

held that “The love and fidelity to the Holy Father must be unquestionable, although (the process) is painful.” He acknowledged, however, that “We are living in a moment of great sadness and complexity and, also for many, a moment of great misunderstanding.”

“Let us always remain as one Catholic family, faithful to Jesus, devoted to Mary and loyal to the Holy Father and may this moment serve as a solidification for us.”to grow in unity”, he affirmed when asking them to continue praying for Fernández Torres and his family.

According to the Vatican, the dismissal of the monsignor is due to his rejection of vaccination against COVID-19 (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

In written statements sent to El Nuevo Día, Monsignor Fernández expressed feeling “blessed to suffer persecution and slander.” (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

Before removing him, the Vatican had asked the bishop of Arecibo to resign. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

Monsignor Fernández Torres refused to resign because he was convinced of his positions. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

During his 11-year career in front of the Diocese of Arecibo, Fernández Torres was vocal in expressing the most conservative positions within the Catholic Church. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

On August 17, 2021, the outgoing Arecibo bishop published a press release in which he exhorted “the Catholic faithful of the Diocese of Arecibo to read the Catechism of the Catholic Church” and the “Note on the morality of the use of some vaccines against COVID-19″. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

Another alleged reason for the dismissal is that Fernández Torres refused to transfer the seminaries of his diocese to a new seminary as approved by the Vatican a year ago. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

The expressions of the maximum leader were this afternoon when he arrived at a call made by members of the Catholic Church, in front of the cathedral in Old San Juan, in clamor for the unity of the parishioners after the dismissal of Fernández Torres, a determination that many within from the institution, especially from the Diocese of Arecibo, have questioned and rejected even though it was an order from Pope Francis.

“I understand that your presence is a balm for Monsignor Daniel and it is important that he can feel his closeness, that love, because it is a very traumatic moment, not only for him, but also for the diocese of Arecibo for the Church of Puerto Ricobecause when a member feels hurt, we all feel hurt,” he said.

The activity, led mostly by young people, included songs and testimonies from young people whose lives were touched by the work of Fernández Torres, they said.