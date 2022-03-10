Roberto González Nieves shares the message he sent to the dismissed bishop of Arecibo: “I accompany you with my prayers”

The Archbishop of San Juan, Robert Gonzalez Nievesasked for prayer this Wednesday for Monsignor Daniel Fernandez Torreswho was dismissed by the Pope Francisco as Bishop of the Diocese of Arecibo.

“It is painful news, therefore, I encourage all the people, especially the clergy, men and women religious of Arecibo, to accompany Bishop Daniel with their prayers and affection in this particularly difficult situation,” expressed in written statements.

This morning it was announced that the pontiff relieved Fernández Torres and replaced him with the archbishop Alvaro Corrada del Rio.

Vatican media reported that the relief of Fernández Torres, 57, responds to the fact that he defended conscientious objection against compulsory vaccination against COVID-19 last August and against the guidelines by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith of the Holy See.

In interview with Luis Alberto Ferre Rangel for The new daythe archbishop of San Juan hinted that there were situations beyond vaccination against COVID-19 that could also have contributed to the pope making this decision.

”I say yes to answer, but I want to be very careful talking about this topic because it requires charity. We are talking about a person in his dignity and obviously it is a very painful moment, very difficult for Bishop Daniel and also for his diocese, his lay priests, his faithful, his young priests and. And I don’t have all the information.” Gonzalez Nieves said.

According to the archbishop, the decision to relieve a bishop can take years.

He explained that it is Pope Francis who collects all the information and decides. As for what will happen to the Diocese of Arecibo, González Nieves responded that a consultation process will begin to name a new bishop, which could take a year.

The Archbishop of San Juan shared a text message he sent to Fernández Torres after learning of the news: “Daniel… I know you are going through a very painful moment. I accompany you with my prayers and fraternal sentiments… +r”.

“Let us also pray for the Holy Father, Pope Francis, so that in his complex and difficult mission of leading the universal Church the Holy Spirit may always fill him with his gifts”, Gonzalez Nieves added.

In written statements sent to The new dayFernández Torres expressed feeling “blessed to suffer persecution and slander.”

“Today I can hold my head high and even being imperfect and a sinner, knowing that I have done the right thing and that gives me a lot of inner peace. I am also comforted by the Hebrew meaning of the name Daniel, which I providentially received at my baptism, ‘God is my judge,’” he added.