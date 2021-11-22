Roberto Mancini’s pupil is now a coincidence

The victory of the Rome in the home of Genoa on the Sunday postponement of the 13th matchday he closed the round of the “restoration” in Serie A. After in fact that during the stop of the championship he had debated for a long time on the escape of two of Milan And Naples for the Scudetto here is that at the resumption of Serie A all the greats won with the exception of Lazio, engaged in the direct clash against Juventus, and precisely the first two, which suffered the first defeat of the season respectively against Fiorentina and Inter.

The ranking has therefore shortened at the top as in the vicinity of the Champions League area, with five teams gathered at four points. Among these is José Mourinho’s Roma, which ruined his debut on an Italian bench by Andriy Shevchenko winning 2-0 in Marassi on the Genoa field at the end of a match dominated by the Giallorossi.

Roma discovers the talent of Felix Afena-Gyan

Roma attacked throughout the game, creating many chances yet the successful goals came only in the last twenty minutes. To sign them was the least expected of the protagonists as well as the youngest.

In fact, at the “Ferraris” Italian football could have greeted the birth of a new star, that of Felix Afena-Gyan, for everyone Felix for all, 18-year-old Ghanaian striker.

The player was sent onto the field by Mourinho in the 74th minute, almost as a move of desperation to try to break the deadlock after the many, too many aiming errors of the Roma strikers, in particular of the former Genoa Eldor Shomurodov, in whose place Felix himself entered. The Ghanaian played with the lightness of a semi-defender, rewarded by the 0-1 goal with eight from the end, on an assist from Mkhitaryan. A goal that changed the game forcing Genoa to unbalance so, on the counterattack in the 94th minute, Felix also scored twice with a shot from 30 meters, a mix of power and technique, qualities that are not common for a player of his age.

Rome, José Mourinho discoverer of champions

Arrived in the capital last March, at the age of 18 two months ago, Felix immediately showed off with the Primavera, but it was Mourinho who noticed him and brought him to the first team.

In short, once upon a time there was José Mourinho who relied only on the most experienced players and was reluctant to launch young players at a great level. The staff of Roma, however, is not up to par with that of the other big players trained in the career by the Special One, so here is the decision to launch Felix among the greats. First the debut in Cagliari, on 27 October last in Vina’s place, when the Ghanaian immediately had a great impact on the match, and then another segment four days later against Milan.

Now, obviously, as anticipated by Mourinho himself, Felix will no longer return with Alberto De Rossi’s Primavera, but will be part of the first team on a permanent basis. And probably in the next few weeks he will arrive in the Ghanaian national team, a few days after refusing the first call-up because “he did not feel ready”, words of the player himself, who preferred to train during the break under the orders of his coach. A self-denial promptly repaid by Mourinho.

Rome, Nicolò Zaniolo is no longer indispensable?

Felix’s epiphany could however cost dear to other stars of the Roma squad. In fact, if the Ghanaian may not yet be ready for a regular starting shirt, the three-way defense against Genoa from the start of the match and in the final even in Cagliari seems to be the new Roma outfit, useful for protecting the team in non-possession phase, without losing incisiveness in attack.

Farewell to 4-2-3-1 Mourinho’s trademark, then? Soon to say, but Karsdorp and El Shaarawy were very incisive on the flanks and Mkhitaryan split as an attacking midfielder. All this, however, coincided with another exclusion of Nicolò Zaniolo, in the second consecutive game after the segment played in Venice.

Too early to talk about the case, but the tactical positioning of the former Inter Milan risks becoming a problem for Roma as Nicolò was already struggling as a winger in the 4-2-3-1. Zaniolo, still late in condition and protagonist of a season start, without any goals scored between the championship and the Conference League, could perhaps find space as a second striker alongside Abraham, but that is not his natural role anyway. Nicolò gives his best in a 4-3-3 formation, a form that however does not seem to be contemplated by Mourinho, given the abundance of attacking midfielders available.

The relaunch of Roma’s ambitions, however, also passes through the relaunch of Zaniolo, which is also indispensable for Roberto Mancini, which made the boy debut in National even before his debut with Roma before the drama of the many injuries. In view of the playoffs in March and a World Cup that Italy cannot miss, the freshness of Zaniolo could become a very precious resource.

