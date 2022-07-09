Roberto Martínez: the time they congratulated him on “Teacher’s Day”

Roberto Martínez has been talked about for a long time and not only because of his former career as a soccer player, but also because of all the public relations he had with different characters from the Peruvian show business. For this reason, on one occasion several users of social networks decided to greet him for “Teacher’s Day”. In this note from El Popular we tell you what happened.

Why did they greet Roberto Martínez for “Teacher’s Day”?

As we mentioned earlier, Robert Martinez He has not only been known throughout Peru for his sports career, but also for his multiple romantic relationships.

One of his first romances was with Gisela Valcárcel, with whom he got married, but a short time later it became known that the former soccer player would have taken his “feet off the plate” with the model Viviana Rivasplata and they also got married.

After both failed marriages, he began a relationship with Melissa Loza and they lasted several years and even the reality girl’s daughter began to consider him as a father.

Later he had a 3-month affair with Vanessa Terkes, then with Pierina Carcelén and Marcielo Castañeda, with whom he had his first child, although they are currently separated. Due to all his relationships, several social media users decided to greet him by the “Teacher’s Day”.

It should be noted that Roberto currently has a relationship with an unknown young woman. “I really want to take care of my relationship. I’m very happy and calm,” said the former player of Universitario de Deportes.

Roberto Martínez calls Ney Guerrero “chancadito”: “He champion for his ‘jatazo’ and his Mercedes”

Roberto Martínez hesitated to Ney Guerrero, with whom he would have a lot of confidence. “Those who are not soccer, for me it is a disorderly person who thinks he is. He has a moral, my compadre and the man is chancadito. But he has a big hit in Barranco, his Mercedes, “he said.

“I tell him: “Compadre, don’t fool yourself”, he tells me: “No, my personality”, it’s a lie. “Let’s see, he’s in a Volkswagen, I believe you there”, he’s chancadito, “added the former soccer player.