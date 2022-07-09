Entertainment

Roberto Martínez: the time they congratulated him on “Teacher’s Day”

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 44 2 minutes read

Roberto Martínez has been talked about for a long time and not only because of his former career as a soccer player, but also because of all the public relations he had with different characters from the Peruvian show business. For this reason, on one occasion several users of social networks decided to greet him for “Teacher’s Day”. In this note from El Popular we tell you what happened.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 44 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Gramado Festival announces films in competition for 50th edition

45 seconds ago

Actor Christian Slater puts his house in Miami up for sale for almost 4 million

8 mins ago

This is the unknown relationship between José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez and Alejandro Sanz

19 mins ago

Rosalía tour: the singer chooses Dion Lee for the premiere of her Motomami World Tour 2022

30 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button