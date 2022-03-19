Roberto Méndez Pérez, from the Iguana case, diverted money from state security agencies, says the PGR

Santo Domingo, DR.

The judge of the Instruction of Jimaní, Paco Terrero Pérez, ordered the postponement of the hearing of coercion measure to the seven involved in the Iguana case, after accepting a request from the defendants’ defenses, who asked for more time to analyze the file and prepare the budgets.

The hearing, in which the Public Ministry requested preventive detention is imposed against those involved and the case is declared complexwas scheduled for next Wednesday, March 23, at 9:00 in the morning.

The process is followed against Roberto Méndez Pérez, control coordinator at the border post in Jimaní, of the General Directorate of Migrationand Inspector Johan Rosario Castillo, as well as Quelinton Eduardo Vólquez Guzmán, Delson Manuel Medina Díaz, Dominga Guzmán, Deivi Nova Reyes and Juan Mateo Feliciano (Yefo).

As stated in the request for a coercive measure, in addition to human trafficking and receiving bribes, the head of this criminal structure, Méndez Pérez, dStrayed the money and evidence collected by the State security agencies, on the occasion of the arrest of people for the commission of the illicit trafficking of persons. Similarly, he distracted the fines he collected at the Jimaní border checkpoint.

The Specialized Prosecutor’s Office Against Illicit Smuggling of Migrants and Trafficking in Persons (PETT), together with the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for the Persecution of Administrative Corruption (Pepca) and the Barahona Regional Prosecutor’s Office, launched Operation Iguana last Wednesday, with the simultaneous execution of nine raids carried out in municipalities of the provinces of Independencia, Bahoruco and Pedernales.

During the operation, the Public Ministry arrested those involved and seized as evidence seven vehicles, 127 passports of foreign citizens, approximately 116 thousand pesos and 383 dollars, hundreds of documents and a firearm, caliber 9 millimeters, Fab. 92.

The dismantling of the network was carried out in the framework of the investigation of the La Placa case, for which on December 8 of last year Deivi Novas Reyes was arrested in flagrante delicto, who was illegally transporting, aboard a motorcycle, a Cuban woman with her seven-year-old daughter.

The PETT and the Pepca, supported by the General Directorate of Persecution of the Public Ministry, initiated an investigation against the criminal structure, directed by the defendants Roberto Méndez Pérez and/or Robert Méndez and Johan Rosario Castillo, who, taking advantage of their conditions as coordinator and inspector of the Immigration border post in Jimaní, Independencia province, coordinated serious crimes.

Both executed the actions in co-authorship with the public servant Deivi Nova Reyes and the defendants Quelinton Eduardo Vólquez Guzmán, Delson Manuel Medina Díaz, Dominga Guzmán and Juan Mateo Feliciano andwithout prejudice to the personal integrity and freedom of foreign citizens, the security of the Dominican State and good public administration.