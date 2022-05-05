Roberto Moreira misses a penalty and Vida-Motagua remains tied in La Ceiba for the playoff!

2022-05-04

Welcome to the minute by minute of Vida – Motagua! SEE MORE: Table of scorers of the Clausura-2022 tournament THE GAME: Life 0-0 Motagua 27′ Yellow card for Marcelo Santos, Motagua player. 27′ Marcelo Santos commits a hard foul against the youthful Anthony García. He kicked her. 23‘ Life Change:

Entered: Denis Melendez

Left: Henry Figueroa 25‘Yellow card for Héctor Castellanos, Motagua player. 25‘ Yellow card for Roger Sander, Vida player. 24′ Approach of the Motagua through Juan Delgado that goes to the hands of Celio Valladares. 22′ Alert in Life. Henry Figueroa leaves touched. He asks for change. twenty’ Life is saved. Center dropped into the area by Jonathan Núñez, Denil heads and Roberto Moreira narrowly scores the first; the defensive coconut palm removed the danger. 17′ Rafael Agámez’s warm shot that goes into the hands of goalkeeper Marlon Licona. 14′ Arrival of the Motagua. Roberto Moreira’s cross into the area but Michaell Osorio sends the ball to the corner kick. 6 & # 39; HE COVERED IT! Celio Valladares amends his mistake and covers Roberto Moreira’s penalty kick. The goalkeeper dived to his left and avoided the Blues’ first goal.

4′ Yellow card for Celio Valladares, Vida goalkeeper. 4 & # 39; PENALTY! Celio Valladares goes down to Chino López and the referee Álex Morazán sanctions a penalty in favor of the blues. Deadly counterattack of the capital. STARTED! Vida and Motagua are already playing at the Ceibeño stadium for the first leg of the playoffs of the Honduran National League Motagua lineup: Marlon Licona; Wesly Decas, Denil Maldonado, Marcelo Pereira, Marcelo Santos; Jonathan Núñez, Héctor Castellanos, Juan Delgado, Jessé Moncada; Ivan Lopez and Roberto Moreira. Life Alignment: Celio Valladares; Carlos Argueta, Henry Figueroa, Marco Velasquez, Juan Montes, Michaell Osorio; Anthony Garcia, Roger Sander, Marvin Bernardez; Rafael Agamez and Johan Centeno.

The players are on the court doing pre-competitive exercises.

Henry Figueroa greeted his former colleagues in Motagua. The defender will play tonight against his former team.

The teams are already at the Ceibeño stadium. In a few minutes they will go out on the field to warm up. Here the position in the table is not valid; if there is a global tie in the series, everything will be defined from the penalty mark. There are also no extra times.

Today begins the playoff of the Honduran National League in a duel starting at 7:30 between Vida and Motagua. LIVE FROM LA CEIBA

🟥 LIVE 🟥 Atmosphere from the outskirts of the Ceibeño stadium | Vida vs Motagua, who will win? Published by Diario Deportivo Diez on Wednesday, May 4, 2022

THE PREVIOUS: The regular rounds reached their final stage to give way to the vibrant league clashes of the Closing Tournament 2021-22. Lhe first key will be played tonight (7:30 pm) between Vida and Motagua at the Ceibeño stadium. The coconut group commanded by Ferdinand look, faces his match 23 in this instance anyou Motagua, who in direct keys has not managed to qualify for the semifinal. Their last league match was in the Clausura 2020-2021. Vida had to open with a score of 1-1 in La Ceiba and later Motagua sentenced the series with a 3-0 in Tegucigalpa (global 4-1).

HOW DO BOTH TEAMS GET THERE? The reds classified this instance in the fifth box with 25 points after their victory against Real España (4-1). While the blues did it in fourth position. In the regular rounds, the Ceibeños won the series with a win at home and a draw on the visit. The set of Hernan Medina, He arrives with his batteries charged and his aim sharpened after his overwhelming victory against Real Sociedad (6-0) on the last date. Watch: This is how the table of scorers of the Clausura Tournament 2021-22 goes For this challenge, Fernando Mira will not be able to count on Elison Rivas and Roberto López, the latter being his main figure in goal. Both will be replaced by Otoniel Osorio and Celio Valladares. In addition, Denis Meléndez was reinstated to the squad after a suspension by the board.