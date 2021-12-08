Roberto Proia: “Going out even in risky moments”

What are your flagship titles in the holidays and in the first half of 2022?

Our Christmas movie is House of Gucci, thriller directed by Ridley Scott and inspired by the true story of the Maurizio Gucci murder. A fact that shocked Italy in the nineties as it was discovered, through detailed investigations, that it had been commissioned by his wife Patrizia Reggiani, unable to bear the idea that they would soon get divorced. This film is a real cinematic event for various reasons. First of all for the story which, in addition to describing three decades of Italy, tells the rise and fall of a very powerful family through rivalry, poisons, ambition and power. Then follows the story of a girl of humble origins who, thanks to her charm, manages to enter a world inaccessible to her, which will contribute to making her even richer, making her unable to abandon him. But the film is also an event for the cast composed of Jeremy Irons, Jared Leto, Al Pacino, Adam Driver and, above all, Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani. Just Lady Gaga on November 13 came to present the film in Milan with a media echo even higher than the expectations that were already very high.

Next year we will have many other major films, so here I will just name a few and inevitably do some wrong to some. On January 13th we will have Scream, reboot of the first Scream by Wes Craven, with whom we will go out on a day-and-date worldwide. All the protagonists (survivors) of the first film will return for this horror that left its mark for generations in the 90s. Another genre, but always a blockbuster type, will be animation Sonic 2 in April. Strengthened by a very famous brand among gamers and also by the success of the first chapter despite the beginning of the pandemic, we expect great results. Jim Carrey naturally goes back to being the villain we love to hate. Lost City, again in theaters in April, will instead be an adventurous and funny comedy, along the lines of In pursuit of the green stone, played by Sandra Bullock, Brad Pitt, Daniel Radcliffe and Channing Tatum. It tells the story of a writer of adventure romance novels, like Harmony, who goes on a book tour with the model that stands out on the covers of her books and finds herself embroiled in an adventure that seems to be taken from one of her best-sellers. . Then in May we will finally distribute Top Gun: Maverick. The anticipation for this sequel is incredible and the film will not only not disappoint expectations, but will literally leave you breathless. The stunts that Tom Cruise has accustomed us to are as always predominant in the film, but the most enjoyable thing about this event film is that it focuses on the story of love. Love for the son, for the father, for the friend, for the woman. In short, in the end the target of a film like Top Gun: Maverick it is so extensive that we are sure that in May it will give us and the business great satisfaction.