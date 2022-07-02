Roberto Quintero, the worker who reported the death of immigrants in a San Antonio truck to 911 | Univision 41 San Antonio KWEX
SAN ANTONIO, Texas.- After it was revealed that 53 migrants lost their lives in a cargo truckon June 27, in the southwest of San Antonio, Texas, a worker at an asphalt factory, next to the place where the vehicle appeared, spoke with Univision 41 and told how he was the one who reported to 911 one of the worst immigration tragedies in the United States.
“I went to see what was happening, because I saw that there was a trailer with 20 people. And I found a girl lying on the floor, I cried and cried and screamed and screamed”, says Roberto Quintero, exclusively to Univision 41detailing the time he found the truck.
The worker added that the scene he encountered was shocking, as he explained that many of the migrants they were lying on the edge of the truck bed“those who were on the shore, they were all dead.”
The witness reported that after he looked inside he realized that there were people who made a last effort to breathe. “I spoke to 911, I said there are people dead, but there are people who are still alive”detailed the man.
seeing what happened, Quintero did not hesitate to call 911. According to the interviewee, the driver would have gotten lost on his route. “I think the truck driver (driver) got lost, stopped, opened the doors and saw what he was bringing and left.”
The witness added that the driver was seen by his companions, he even assured that I brought a phone. “It has to be the trucker, he is talking to someone to come get him,” said Roberto’s colleagues, who They chased the driver, but he managed to flee through the mountains.
It was later learned that Homero Zamorano Jr, as the driver was identified, was captured when he was hiding in the brush after trying to escape. Zamorano was detained by SAPD agents and versions indicate that he tried to pass himself off as one of the survivors.
Quintero confessed that after seeing the scene of the deaths he had to go to the doctor because has been having anxiety attacks.
“Heard the screams for help”
On the day of the tragedy, the police chief, William McManus, explained to Univision 41 that with 10 minutes left before 6 pm they received a call for help from a worker in a building in the area He heard screams, asking for help.
McManus did not reveal the identity of the person who made the call, but he agrees with Roberto Quintero’s account. According to McManus, the intrigued man went to see what was happening and found the truck with the doors ajar and the bodies of immigrants and some in serious condition, for which he called the authorities.
In the police account, it was further said that the victims had no water, no air conditioning or ventilation to breathe and temperatures exceeded 100 degrees.
According to other versions, they were covered with a meat tenderizer seasoning to hide its smell and confuse K-9 dogs used at the border that are trained to spot humans in trailers at Border Patrol checkpoints.
There are four defendants for the death of the 53 migrants
Christian Martínez, Juan Claudio D’Luna-Mendez and Juan Francisco D’Luna-Bilbaoare others who are also being prosecuted for their links to this migrant smuggling case.
The Zamorano driver is originally from Brownsville but resides in Pasadena, TX. And if convicted, Zamorano faces life in prison or possibly the death penalty.
Zamorano he has a long criminal record dating back to 1990, which made it possible to find the family that is immersed in questions and anger at what happened.
The suspect’s mother said she knew that her son was in bad stepsbut not at the level of trafficking of undocumented immigrants.
“I always told him: don’t bring your people to where I live. What you do is your problem. If they lock you up, don’t look for me and if you look for me, just tell me where you are,” he said.
Zamorano, according to his mother, had a nomadic life, he did not have a fixed place of residence. “Sometimes I was in Florida, in New York, New Jersey, here in Houston, Baytown, Pasadena,” he concluded.