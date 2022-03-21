Roberto Rosario says that government officials are involved in the Supérate card fraud

Dr. Roberto Rosario Márquez, a member of the Political Directorate of the Fuerza del Pueblo Party, considered that in the millionaire fraud that was committed with the Supérate cards officials of the current government are involved.

At the same time, he condemned the fact that the authorities only intend to hold a few colmaderos responsible for this fact, when to commit a million dollar robbery like that, sophisticated technology was required that are not within the reach of these small merchants.

The former president of the Central Electoral Board said that the most deplorable thing is that the robbery has been perpetrated against the poorest people, that is, those who receive 200 or 500 pesos a month to be able to eat

He stressed that they are doing that crime through the grocery storesbut the owners of the grocery store are not committing it because they do not have the equipment to do that.

The leader of the People’s Force wing Roberto pointed out that there has been a collapse in the government’s social policy.

Rosario offered these statements during an interview with Héctor Herrera Cabral on the program D’Agenda, which is broadcast every Sunday by Telesistema Channel 11 and TV Quisqueya for the United States.

Rosario also questioned the “disorder” that prevails in the social security system, where due to internal scuffles among current officials, workers and the population in general are prevented from receiving adequate health care.

Rosario gave as an example the problem that has been generated with the loss of more than RD$8,000 from the workers pension funds.