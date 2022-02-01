Roberto Saviano to the Ariston, “what he will talk about”. And the cachet? – Free Daily





A few hours before the early evening of Sanremo Festival 2022a few hours from the start of the directed by Ariston, here are rumors filtering on the evenings to come. More than indiscretions, confirmations that come directly from the conductor and artistic director, Amadeus.





Amadeus has in fact revealed that among the guests of the event there will also be Roberto Saviano, all on the evening of Thursday 3 January. In short, Sanremo 2022 inevitably becomes tinged with politics, bringing to the field one of the most aligned and biased commentators among those who animate the Italian debate.





Theoretically, however, Mr. Gomorrah should not talk about politics. The Festival host explains in fact that the journalist and writer “will talk about the thirtieth anniversary of the Massacre of Capaci“, the horror in which the judge died on May 23, 1992 Giovanni Falconethe wife Francesca Morvilloalso a magistrate, and the officers of the escort Vito Schifani, Rocco Dicillo And Antonio Montinaro. Will Saviano limit himself only to the commemoration? Or should we expect more? Posterity will judge. In the meantime, he is already wondering: what is the cachet? How much will Rai pay him for his monologue?