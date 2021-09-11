Robin Montgomery, who is the US Open junior champion (On Saturday 11 September 2021) Left-handed Robin Montgomery is the new champion of the Us Open junior. In the final, she defeated the Belarusian Kristina Dmitruk 6 – 2 6 – 4, champion of double junior at Wimbledon paired with … Read on sport.tiscali

Left-handed Robin Montgomery is the new US Open junior champion. In the final, she defeated 6 – 2 6 – 4 Belarusian Kristina Dmitruk, junior doubles champion at Wimbledon paired with Diana Shnaider, …



