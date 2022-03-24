Robin Thicke’s Fiancee April Love Geary Says She Won’t Sign Prenup

ads

Nothing fuzzy about it: they’re in this for the long haul.

April Love Geary has no plans to sign a prenuptial agreement before her wedding to Robin Thicke.

“Does Robin want a prenuptial agreement before marriage?” the 27-year-old model was asked by a fan during a Q&A on her Instagram story, to which she replied, “I don’t know, but I’m not going to sign one.”

Geary then explained her reasoning, saying she has no doubt that she and Thicke, 45, will stay together forever because there is no one more suitable for the “Blurred Lines” singer.

“He will not marry anyone else after me. How do you go from being the baddest bitch on the planet? Where do you go from there? Trash,” she said confidently.

Thicke and Geary got engaged in December 2018 after dating for four years.

“YES YES 1000x YES,” she wrote on Instagram while announcing her Christmas proposal at the time.

The couple share three children: Mia Love, 4, Lola Alain, 3, and Luca Patrick, 1.

Thicke and Geary have weathered some tough times together, most notably when they lost their Malibu home in a devastating wildfire in November 2018.

“We’ve been here for the last four years and have built so many memories with the birth of our new daughter and the coming of age of my son,” Thicke said at the time of losing his home. â€œWe just moved into a rental house where we will stay while we rebuild. But the plan is to rebuild and try to recapture some of those memories by going back to the place that we love.”

Geary also shared her heartbreak over the devastation, writing on Instagram: “While material objects are replaceable, the memories shared in this house are not.”

But the couple saw the moment as an opportunity to realize what they were grateful for.

“After going through those tough times, you want to celebrate what you have,” Thicke said. â€œJust like after we lost our house in the fire, the first thing I do every morning is be thankful for what I have, what I still have. We lost our home, but I have love, I have children, I have family, I have friends. I make a living making music, which is what I love to do.”

The “Masked Singer” judge also has an 11-year-old son, Julian Fuego, with his ex-wife, Paula Patton. He and Patton married in June 2005 and divorced in March 2015.

