Robin Williams a monster of skill and goodness

After the death of the extraordinary actor Robin Williams, comedian, voice actor, singer, stories about his particular humanity spread. There is no doubt about skill and uniqueness, confirmed by years of success in roles that with his presence reveal themselves to be profound and poetic. A soul capable of giving many others to each character. An artist out of the ordinary visible from the beginning in the television seriesMork & Mindy. The success of the unforgettable alien Mork is followed by the films that consecrate him among the best American actors. Unmatched, versatile and brilliant, in dramatic, fun and adventure roles. From the fleeting moment, The legend of the fisher king, Will Hunting – Rebel genius, Awakenings to Hook – Captain Hook, Mrs. Doubtfire Bicentennial Man, A night at the museum. It is difficult to list them all and in children’s films he seems to be one of them, a pure and irrepressible teenager. Awarded several times with the Golden Globes, in 1998 he also received the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for Will Hunting – Rebel genius.

Robin McLaurin Williams was born in Chicago on July 21, 1951 in a wealthy family of European origins, the father is a Ford Motors executive and the mother a model. They move to California where Robin graduates, soon demonstrating a passion for theater. In San Francisco he began his theatrical career, he performed in night clubs as an imitator and stand-up comedian. And a few years later he becomes the protagonist of Mork & Mindy (1977), marking his international fame. He made his debut in the role of Mork in Happy Days, presenting himself to the audition with his feet up, conquering everyone for his particular irony. Enough to inspire the producers to create the TV series about the alien for him. Indeed, the funny and likeable Mork turns out to be a triumph.

As for his private life, he is a friend of the actor Christopher Reeve, who after the accident on horseback remains quadriplegic and Robin always supports him also financially.

Furthermore, it is said that when John Belushi died, he too was present with Robert De Niro consuming cocaine. It’s been years of addiction, but it’s certainly not the only one in the world, where drugs seem to be associated with success. For Robin, “cocaine is a hiding place “, a way to disappear and finally remain silent.

He marries three times, the first with Valerie Velardi with whom he has a son Zak. Then with Marsha Garces he has two other children. And the last in 2009 with Susan Schneider, the same year she ends up in intensive care for aortic valve replacement.

The actor committed suicide on August 11, 2014 of asphyxiation at his home in Paradise Cay. He appears to have hanged himself by tying a belt to the door handle in his bedroom. Wife Susan reveals that he had a degenerative disease known as Lewy body dementia, similar to Parkinson’s and which first appeared during the filming of the film. A night at the museum.

During the last year of life, the disease worsens and hallucinations, tremor, stomach problems, insomnia and memory loss are increasingly common. This is why on an apparently quiet day he chooses the lesser evil by playing in advance and avoiding the final aftermath.

Despite the pain, the same wife adds: “If it had gone well he would have had maybe three years to live and it would have been three hard years, probably he would have been interned… In the end he didn’t even have control of his voice anymore, he was sober, completely clean, but he suffered from anxieties ”.

A grave loss, loved and esteemed by all, even then President Barack Obama left a communiqué of condolence to his family in his honor: “He came into our lives as an alien, but he ended up touching every element of the human spirit ”.

After his death at just 63, anecdotes about his generosity were added as the latest revelation from his agent Bryan Lourd, in which in every movie or event Robin has a clause added, forcing the production to hire a certain number of homeless people to make them work. Simply Great!

Among the curiosities, during his childhood he is a lonely overweight child, with a passion for toy soldiers. He often talks to himself and enjoys imitating different voices. Useful training for future work.

He has a passion for cycling and a collection of around 87 bicycles. Before reaching success he also performed as a street mime. He demonstrates a great capacity for improvisation, twisting and enriching many scripts, amusing the set and giving greater value to the stories interpreted.

Additionally, Steven Spielberg in Schindler’s List he hires him to tell jokes and raise the morale of the set, distributing a good mood to everyone with his innate joyful sympathy.

“I think the saddest people always do their best to make others happy, because they know what it’s like to feel absolutely useless and they don’t want anyone to feel that way. “

His talent and sensitivity make any character, even the most insignificant, unique and interesting. He is the added value in the story and in the role with his comic, disruptive, eclectic, but also fragile and tormented soul. He leaves the stage before the curtain closes, but his energy and customary kindness make him a precious creature, a monster of skill and goodness.

«In life I have understood that you arrive alone and leave alone. The nice part is that you meet a lot of interesting people in between… ».

“If you look at the world with honest eyes, you can only become sad, and sadness makes you laugh. A comedian must be honest, speak freely and embrace reality: this is humor ”.