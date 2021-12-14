Robin Williams, Ben Affleck recalls: “In Will Hunting he taught me how to be a star”

Almost 25 years after its release in theaters, Will Hunting – Rebel Genius retains its place as a turn-of-the-millennium classic, and it’s no exaggeration to argue that Ben Affleck and Matt Damon owe much of that success to Robin Williams. On the other hand, thanks to that film the star received his well-deserved Oscar.

Considered by critics as a great comedian but nothing more, the performance in Will Hunting – Rebel genius, allowed Williams, if anything were needed, to demonstrate a gigantic talent even in dramatic roles.

Released in theaters in 1997 – and then withdrawn in advance by Harvey Weinstein from theaters – Will Hunting – Genius Rebel tells the story of a young mathematical prodigy, Will Hunting (Matt Damon) struggling with his adult responsibilities and a traumatic orphaned past that hinders his ambitions, relationships and natural attitudes. In the film Robin Williams plays Dr. Sean Maguire, a therapist who soon becomes a necessary mentor figure in Will’s life. The wisdom that Sean channels into every interaction with the boy has transformed many of the sequences of Will Hunting – Rebel Genius into some of the most iconic moments in the history of cinema, especially as regards the mentor / student relationship.

Co-author of the film and interpreter in the role of Will’s best friend, Chuckie, Ben Affleck recalled Robin Williams’ teachings on the film set:“I loved Robin. He was the first person I really met and I knew who was basically ‘famous’. And we had just written this movie and it was kind of surprising that it was made and then Robin Williams, who was probably the biggest star around at the time, he was in the movie. I mean, he did so much for us, believing in us and making that movie, and also the way he was loving, lovely, kind and cooperative. And I thought ‘Well, if this guy can do it, be nice to people, work and collaborate with people, take care of them, and listen to them, I certainly can.’ You know, he was a really amazing guy, kind and loving, and to me This is Robin’s legacy. This is what his comedy is rooted in, a kind of basic goodness and humanity. I wish I’d known him all my life. I didn’t have this opportunity growing up but when I met him I was a rather young boy, I was 24. He made me a gra nde impression and I thought, ‘ok, that’s what you do’. I will spend my life trying to live up to this example “.

Disappeared in 2014, Robin Williams would have turned 70 this year.