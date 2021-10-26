Robin Williams, Weinstein pulled Will Hunting from theaters early: here’s why

In Kevin Smith’s book entitled ‘Kevin Smith’s Secret Stash’, the director of Clerks told an anecdote about Will Hunting, the film that launched Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. Smith worked there as an executive producer and Robin Williams he was the big star of the film, so much so that he won his first and only Oscar.

In an interview with The Daily Beast, Smith recounted that the Oscar-winning drama for Best Original Screenplay – here is a parody of Will Hunting – he was traveling at full speed at the box office when producer Harvey Weinstein decided to withdraw it from theaters. The reason? Robin Williams and a close pact with the star.

“It was going incredibly well and the deal we made with Robin was a high percentage of gross of gross earnings – a movie star deal – and it was great, because instantly, by putting Robin in the movie, they paid each other. the whole fucking movie with presales “ Smith said.

“So the film was then paid off and it made a lot of money and made over $ 100 million. From what I remember, Robin’s share would have been bigger if the film had exceeded $ 100 million, so every dollar the film made at the box office should have been split – I’m not sure it was a 50/50 split – with Robin Williams “.

Loading... Advertisements

Kevin Smith continues in the story:“I was in the film as a co-executive producer, so we were privy to a few details, and I remember the day Will Hunting was about to be taken out of theaters and it felt weird because I was like, ‘Wait? There are all these rumors. about the Oscars, so why would you withdraw him if it’s just about making money? ‘They did it because keeping him in the movies meant more money for Robin while by the time he went on home video the rip-off with Robin was tough. cause of greed “.

Will Hunting – Rebel genius fans remember a memorable scene with Robin Williams, the monologue in front of the character of Matt Damon.