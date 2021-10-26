News

Robin Williams, Weinstein pulled Will Hunting from theaters early: here’s why

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

In Kevin Smith’s book entitled ‘Kevin Smith’s Secret Stash’, the director of Clerks told an anecdote about Will Hunting, the film that launched Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. Smith worked there as an executive producer and Robin Williams he was the big star of the film, so much so that he won his first and only Oscar.

In an interview with The Daily Beast, Smith recounted that the Oscar-winning drama for Best Original Screenplay – here is a parody of Will Hunting – he was traveling at full speed at the box office when producer Harvey Weinstein decided to withdraw it from theaters. The reason? Robin Williams and a close pact with the star.

“It was going incredibly well and the deal we made with Robin was a high percentage of gross of gross earnings – a movie star deal – and it was great, because instantly, by putting Robin in the movie, they paid each other. the whole fucking movie with presales “ Smith said.

“So the film was then paid off and it made a lot of money and made over $ 100 million. From what I remember, Robin’s share would have been bigger if the film had exceeded $ 100 million, so every dollar the film made at the box office should have been split – I’m not sure it was a 50/50 split – with Robin Williams “.

Loading...
Advertisements

Kevin Smith continues in the story:“I was in the film as a co-executive producer, so we were privy to a few details, and I remember the day Will Hunting was about to be taken out of theaters and it felt weird because I was like, ‘Wait? There are all these rumors. about the Oscars, so why would you withdraw him if it’s just about making money? ‘They did it because keeping him in the movies meant more money for Robin while by the time he went on home video the rip-off with Robin was tough. cause of greed “.

Will Hunting – Rebel genius fans remember a memorable scene with Robin Williams, the monologue in front of the character of Matt Damon.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

824
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
679
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
660
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
582
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
550
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
442
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
434
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
372
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
339
News

Michael B. Jordan at Denzel Washington’s directing lesson
300
News

The highly anticipated film will be off-limits to minors for “violence and vulgar language”
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top