Robinho and rape: 9-year sentence becomes final after the Supreme Court

Appeal rejected, the one presented by the Brazilian’s lawyers, who aimed the defense on the consensus of the relationship. Decisive were some phone calls in which the former AC Milan player recounted the evening of the rape: “I’m laughing because I don’t care, the woman was drunk, she doesn’t even know what happened.” The recordings finally confirmed the guilt of the player and his friend who would also have agreed on the answers to be given to the investigators, saying they were calm because there were no cameras in the room. The first degree conviction came in 2017, conviction confirmed on appeal in Milan. The player had then lost his place in the Santos team. Now the problem of Robinho’s extradition remains: the Italian justice should send a formal request to that of Brazil which should then start an internal evaluation. We will see the developments even if, despite the final sentence, Robinho and Falco cannot be extradited to Italy, as the 1988 Constitution prohibits the extradition of Brazilians. Furthermore, the treaty on judicial cooperation in criminal matters between Brazil and Italy, signed in 1989 and still in force, does not provide for the application in Brazilian territory of a sentence imposed by Italian justice. Robinho and Falco, therefore, run the risk of being arrested only if they travel abroad, not necessarily in Italy. For this the Italian state must issue an international arrest warrant which could be executed, for example, in any country of the European Union. The victim’s lawyer, Jacopo Gnocchi, commented on the sentence as follows, presenting an appeal to Brazilian justice: “More than 15 judges examined the case in the first, second and third degree and confirmed my client’s relationship. Now we need to see how the fulfillment of this sentence will be, Brazil is a great country and I hope it knows how to deal with this situation ”.