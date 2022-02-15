Robinho convicted of rape, international arrest warrant (but Brazil will not extradite him) – Corriere.it

Group rape, the former Milan player Robinho and a friend have to serve 9 years for sexual violence on a 23-year-old Albanian. The Brazilian Constitution does not allow extradition, but if he expatriates he risks arrest

The Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office forwarded to the Ministry of Justice the extradition request and the international arrest warrant for the 38-year-old former Milan striker Robinho, definitively sentenced, together with a friend, on January 19 last year, to 9 years in prison for group sexual violence against a 23-year-old Albanian, who was abused in a room in the Lombard capital on the night of January 22, 2013. The deeds against the former football player and his friend, both in Brazil, were signed by prosecutor Adriana Blasco. It seems obvious that the two will not be handed over because the Brazilian Constitution does not allow the extradition of its citizens.

The former AC Milan striker With the extradition request and the international arrest warrant that the Italian authorities will now have to send to the Brazilian ones, in the event that the former Rossoneri playmaker decides to leave the country, he would risk being arrested. In recent days, the file for the execution order of the sentence against theformer player, Robson de Souza Santos, aka Robinho, 38 years old and four seasons with the Rossoneri between 2010 and 2014, and his friend, Ricardo Falco. The Supreme Court has made definitive the 9 years decided by the Milanese Court, following the investigation of the prosecutor Stefano Ammendola, and confirmed by the Court of Appeal on 10 December 2020. For the former attacker and for his friend during the investigation no precautionary measures had been issued, while other men, who allegedly took part in the violence, had not been found.

The rape and the trial Furthermore, for this story, Santos, a carioca team for which the player had returned to play after his experiences also with Manchester City and in Turkey, had decided to suspend the contract in Robinho, after wiretapping of the Brazilian media had been published in the Brazilian media. trial (I’m laughing … she was drunk). According to the investigations, the former Brazilian star would have made the girl drink to the point of making her unconscious and then her group would have raped her in turn, without her being able to object, in a wardrobe of the Sio Caf, a nightclub of the Milanese nightlife, where the young woman had gone for celebrate birthday with friends. Milan’s deputy pg Cuno Tarfusser in the appeal process had asked for confirmation of the two convictions. In the reasons for the second degree sentence, the Court wrote that the former tip and her accomplices (four others untraceable) showed particular contempt towards the victim who was brutally humiliated.

