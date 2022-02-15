Robinho: International arrest warrant and extradition request for rape

Extradition request by the Milan prosecutor’s office for the former footballer definitively convicted of gang rape. But it is unlikely that Brazil will hand it over to the Italian authorities

The Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office forwarded to the Ministry of Justice the request for extradition and the international arrest warrant for the former Milan striker Robinho, definitively sentenced, together with a friend, on January 19 to 9 years in prison for violence group sex on a 23-year-old Albanian, who was abused in a club in the Lombard capital on the night of January 22, 2013. The acts against the former football player and his friend, both in Brazil, were signed by prosecutor Adriana Blasco. It seems obvious that the two will not be handed over because the Brazilian Constitution does not allow the extradition of its citizens.

The file – With the extradition request and the international arrest warrant that the Italian authorities will now have to send to the Brazilian ones, in the event that the former Rossoneri playmaker decides to leave the country, he would risk being arrested. In recent days, the dossier for the execution order against the former player, Robson de Souza Santos, known as Robinho, 38 years old and four seasons at Milan between 2010 and 2014, and his friend, had been registered. Ricardo Falco. The Supreme Court has made definitive the 9 years decided by the Milanese Court, following the investigation of the prosecutor Stefano Ammendola, and confirmed by the Court of Appeal on 10 December 2020. For the former attacker and for his friend during the investigation no precautionary measures had been issued, while other men, who allegedly took part in the violence, had not been found. Furthermore, for this story, Santos, a team for which the player had returned to play after his experiences also with Manchester City and in Turkey, had decided to suspend the contract in Robinho, after wiretapping of the trial had been published in the Brazilian media. .

The facts – According to the investigations, the former Brazilian star would have made the girl drink to the point of making her unconscious and then the group would have raped her in turn, without her being able to object, in a wardrobe of a nightclub in the Milanese nightlife, where the young woman had gone to celebrate her birthday. Milan’s deputy pg Cuno Tarfusser in the appeal process had asked for confirmation of the two convictions. In the reasons for the second degree sentence, the Court wrote that the former tip and her “accomplices” (four others untraceable) showed “particular contempt” towards “the victim who was brutally humiliated”.

February 15, 2022 (change February 15, 2022 | 11:03)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link