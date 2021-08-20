Robinhood, 62% of crypto revenues from Dogecoin in the 2nd quarter

The online trading platform Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) stated that in the second quarter the cryptocurrency meme Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) accounted for 62% of its revenue based on cryptocurrency transactions.

What happened

Robinhood, which announced its first earnings results as a publicly traded company on Wednesday, said cryptocurrency revenues increased to $ 233 million in the second quarter, up sharply from $ 5 million reported in the same period last year. , and which accounted for nearly 52% of transaction-based revenue.

In the second quarter, 62% of Robinhood’s revenues based on cryptocurrency transactions came from Dogecoin, up from 34% in the previous quarter.

Robinhood also noted that a larger share of new customers made their first cryptocurrency deal in the second quarter rather than shares.

Because it is important

Robinhood’s quarterly results show that the company has benefited immensely from Dogecoin’s rise in popularity this year.

Indeed, Robinhood highlighted its dependence on Dogecoin, warning that its business could be adversely affected if Dogecoin’s markets deteriorate or if the cryptocurrency’s price falls.

The trading platform has collected an ever-increasing number of requests to allow users to own portfolios in Dogecoin; the CEO Vladimir Tenev addressed the issue during the earnings call, stating that it is something our teams are working on, but called the decision “challenging”.

Loading... Advertisements

“Offering crypto wallets and the ability to deposit and withdraw cryptocurrencies is difficult to do on a large scale, we want to make sure it’s done correctly and properly,” Tenev said during the call; “And we want to make sure that everything, from the point of view of safety and operations, is as unassailable as possible, because our main value is safety first of all”.

Dogecoin’s year-to-date earnings stand at an extraordinary 5,272.9%, however the Shiba Inu-themed coin is currently down 59.2% from its all-time high of $ 0.7376 reached in May.

Dogecoin currently ranks seventh among the largest cryptocurrencies in the world, with a market capitalization of nearly $ 40 billion, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Price movement

At the time of publication, Dogecoin was up 4.2% daily to $ 0.3054.

Read also: Flat Bitcoin and Ethereum, Dogecoin salt, Earth leap

Photo courtesy of Robinhood