Robinhood about to close? Shiba has not warmed up on the platform… The cryptocurrency crisis ruins businesses SHIB SHIBUSD

photo freepik.com

The global and cryptocurrency crisis is beginning to be felt on a large scale… Robinhood fired 9% of its employees after a sale of Wall Street shares that took it to record lows. In the last month his rate has dropped about 38%. Things have gotten to the point where Robinhood is laying off employees and stocks are hitting record lows…

Trading with SquaredFinancial

The drop is part of a long-term trend that has been seen since hitting all-time highs in August last year, when its shares were trading as high as $85. Robinhood in recent days publicly announced the personnel changes. He pointed out that after going through a period of hypergrowth, days of water and bread have arrived. We will retain and continue to employ exceptional talent in key positions and provide our employees with additional opportunities.

We fear crypto isn’t helping anything… Robinhood says it is well positioned for the future with over $6 billion in cash, while noting that it will continue to launch key new brokerage, crypto and savings products in 2022. But will it be true? Earlier this month, Robinhood also launched its long-awaited cryptocurrency wallet, unveiled its Lighting Network integration plans, and released the Shiba Inu after months of campaigning by its supporters. What about cryptocurrencies like Shiba Inu that have just joined Robinhood and are now at great risk of disappearing from the platform again?

Real-time chart of Shiba Inu SHIB SHIBUSD cryptocurrency quotes over a one-day time frame