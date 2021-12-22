Robinhood adds crypto gifting functionality

Just in time for the Christmas holidays, Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) announced a gift option that has the potential to “keep giving”.

What happened

Starting December 22, Robinhood’s US clients will be able to customize and send a cryptocurrency gift to friends and family from the trading app, the company announced in a blog post Thursday.

This option will not be available in Hawaii and Nevada.

Crypto gifts will not involve the payment of any fees.

“The new experience allows you to gift one of seven cryptocurrencies with a unique design and personal message,” Robinhood said in a statement.

The cryptocurrencies present on the trading app are: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH), Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO: BSV), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC), Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) e Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC).

How do you go about giving crypto on Robinhood

A customer who chooses to use the crypto gifting option will be able to send as little as 1 dollar in one of the seven cryptocurrencies indicated above; the gift can be sent directly to the recipient by sharing a link via e-mail or SMS.

The company urged its customers to check availability on their account before sending the gift.

There are nine card templates to choose from and those who use this option will also be able to add a personalized message.

Once a gift has been sent, the recipient will have 14 days to accept it: if the recipient is a Robinhood customer, he will be redirected to the app to be able to request the gift; non-customers will have to open a Robinhood account to request the gift, an element to the advantage of the trading app.

Photo courtesy of Robinhood