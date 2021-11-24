Robinhood Broker Shows HOOD COO Wallet with Dogecoin, Upcoming Upcoming?
The price of Dogecoin in recent days has been fluctuating in a narrow range between 0.2113 / 0.2412 $, a somewhat strange event in the world of crypto, but the latest news could positively influence the DOGE. As anticipated, in a tweet, Robinhood’s Crypto COO shared a screenshot showing a Dogecoin transaction where a HOOD Alpha tester “expressed a desire to use wallets to potentially receive cryptocurrencies as payment for their business“.
Tweet that was very pleased to the creator of DOGE Billy Markus, who took the ball by extolling the very low transaction fee DOGE. In fact, Brown (the Crypto COO) added: as this is a transfer from Robinhood, there is a network fee which is dictated by the network. The commission is quantified 0.02 DOGE (value of $ 0.005).
With one good news about Dogecoin there is another bad news
In the last period between the DOGE and Binance there seems to be no good blood. On November 11, the Exchange said it stopped withdrawing from the Dogecoin network after some issues in the latest update. While it was carrying out the Dogecoin Core 1.14.5 update which was to fix some vulnerability issues, Binance reported some issues and immediately stopped withdrawals from the DOGE network.
An event that irritated Dogefather Elon Musk, who stated in a tweet that “Doge holders who use Binance should be protected from errors that are not attributable to them“. Binance in response to the tweet reiterated that the problem is caused by the DOGE wallet but they are in constant communication with the developers, who are trying to solve the problem.
As written above, the Dogecoin has been fluctuating in a narrow range between $ 0.2113 / $ 0.2412 for a few days, which suggests that the price could explode to the upside in the short term if it breaks out of the trendline (and confirms). bearish momentum, and reach the supply area around $ 0.40, on the other hand if it accelerates to the downside, the Dogecoin could retest the demand area (upper bound at $ 0.18).
For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar. You can also follow our Facebook page to stay up to date on the latest economic news and technical analysis.