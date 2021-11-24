Robinhood Broker Shows HOOD COO Wallet with Dogecoin, Upcoming Upcoming?

The price of Dogecoin in recent days has been fluctuating in a narrow range between 0.2113 / 0.2412 $, a somewhat strange event in the world of crypto, but the latest news could positively influence the DOGE. As anticipated, in a tweet, Robinhood’s Crypto COO shared a screenshot showing a Dogecoin transaction where a HOOD Alpha tester “expressed a desire to use wallets to potentially receive cryptocurrencies as payment for their business“.

Tweet that was very pleased to the creator of DOGE Billy Markus, who took the ball by extolling the very low transaction fee DOGE. In fact, Brown (the Crypto COO) added: as this is a transfer from Robinhood, there is a network fee which is dictated by the network. The commission is quantified 0.02 DOGE (value of $ 0.005).