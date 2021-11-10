Robinhood, compromises personal data of 7 million users

The financial services company Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) reported a data security incident in which the personal information of more than seven million users was compromised.

What happened

Robinhood, a platform that allows trading of stocks and cryptocurrencies, on Monday said that in the late evening of November 3, an unauthorized third party gained access to clients’ personal information.

Subject was able to gain access to customer care systems “by doing social engineering over the phone on a customer care employee,” Robinhood said.

The unauthorized party reportedly obtained the email addresses of approximately two million users and the full names of another group of approximately two million users.

“We also believe that for a more limited number of people, approximately 310 in total, additional personal information was disclosed, including name, date of birth and postcode, with a subset of approximately 10 customers having more extensive account details disclosedRobinhood said.

“We are in the process of making appropriate communications to those affected.”

Robinhood reported that the outside party tried to extort a payment after the trading platform contained the intrusion; the company said it is still investigating the incident in collaboration with security company Mandiant, and that it has informed law enforcement about the events.

“Following a diligent review, informing the entire Robinhood community of this incident is now the right thing to do,” said Caleb Sima, Robinhood Chief Security Officer.

Price movement

Robinhood shares fell 3.4% to $ 36.69 during Monday’s after-hours session.

