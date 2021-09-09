Robinhood, crypto investments and Dogecoin- The Cryptonomist

Robinhood launches the recurring cryptocurrency investing feature. To take advantage of it could be Dogecoin.

How recurring cryptocurrency investments work on Robinhood

The recurring investment strategy requires the user to select a specific period within which to make a purchase of cryptocurrencies. You can choose to make the purchase:

daily,

weekly,

twice a week,

monthly.

The minimum amount is 1 dollar.

This strategy is very useful for shelter from market volatility and allows the trader not to invest a certain sum all in a single solution.

Also Robinhood will not charge commissions. He explains in fact the company, that through Robinhood it will be possible to make recurring investments in multiple cryptocurrencies without incurring fees. Indeed, the platform underlines, this contrasts it with other exchanges that apply up to 4% commission costs for recurring investments.

Robinhood on the contrary allows traders to invest any amount, then finding the corresponding amount in cryptocurrency in their portfolio.

This is also part of Robinhood’s strategy make finance democratic.

They explain from Robinhood:

“Our mission is to democratize finance for all. No matter what your goal is – grow your crypto portfolio, become a full coiner, create a long-term investment plan – recurring investments can help you achieve it with less stress and hassle. “

The relationship between Robinhood and Dogecoin

The introduction of recurring cryptocurrency investments on Robinhood benefits one crypto in particular, Dogecoin.

DOGE is the most traded cryptocurrency on the popular trading app dedicated to retail investors.

Robinhood’s Q2 2021 report found that 62% of cryptocurrency revenue it is represented by transactions in the most famous of the meme coins. It is easy to assume that DOGE lovers will be able to use this feature by setting up recurring investments.

After all DOGE proved to be very volatile, but currently resilient to the market. This is why the recurring investing strategy can be particularly useful and will perhaps attract new investors.

The popularity of Robinhood

For its part, Robinhood rose to the headlines during the lockdown last spring 2020. Many young and very young people in the United States (the only country where the app is active), have downloaded the app to start investing, finding an alternative source of income in a period of economic and employment crisis caused by the pandemic.

But last January the episode that changed the history of finance forever took place: it short squeeze on Gamestop (GME) shares. Lots of small retail investors who had coordinated on the Reddit group WallstreetBets they used Robinhood to push GME’s share price up, bringing at least a couple of hedge funds to their knees.

Also for the price of Dogecoin the same technique was used. Strong of the push of WallStreetBets and of the continuos tweet from Elon Musk, The cryptocurrency quickly went from being worth a few thousandths of a dollar to 70 cents reached in May, currently worth 26 cents.

Now we just have to wait how the crypto will react to this new function introduced by Robinhood, and see what effect it will have on price and buyers.