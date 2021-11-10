Robinhood, growing demand for Dogecoin and crypto wallet

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) may not be in a rush to quote Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), but there is no shortage of requests for its cryptocurrency wallets that can be used to store Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and other coins.

What happened

The trading platform has 1.6 million people on a waiting list for its cryptocurrency wallets, told Decrypt Christine Brown, operating director of the company.

In the course of the interview with Decrypt, Brown did not want to talk about the decisions relating to the listing of specific assets, including SHIB.

Brown revealed that Robinhood’s strategy is all about “safety first” and that the company wants to “make sure that we are working to really properly evaluate everything from a regulatory standpoint.”

Because it is important

Last month, the waiting list for Robinhood’s crypto wallets was one million; Brown’s recent revelation implies that the number of people waiting has grown by 60%.

In the interview with Decrypt, Robinhood’s chief operating officer discussed the company’s approach to token listing: “We think the short-term gain we could make is not worth the long-term trade-off for our users,” Brown said. .

Robinhood is taking a different path than its rival Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN), whose CEO Brian Armstrong in August he stated that the company’s approach is “agnostic” with respect to assets.

“Our overall approach is that we are agnostic about which assets will turn out to be a winner, we really just want to support every asset that is legal for our clients,” Armstrong said at the time.

Robinhood supports the buying and selling of Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Ethereum Classic and Bitcoin.

Price movement

In Tuesday’s regular session, Robinhood shares fell nearly 3.4% to $ 36.70; at the time of publication, SHIB was down 4.5% daily to $ 0.000054 and DOGE was down 5.33% to $ 0.27.