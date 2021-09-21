Robinhood, highly anticipated features for cryptocurrencies on the way

It may soon come up Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) the highly anticipated functionality of cryptocurrency wallets and transfers.

What happened

Robinhood is testing crypto wallets and cryptocurrency transfers on its app, according to Bloomberg.

The new feature would allow users to send and receive supported cryptocurrencies on the app such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) e Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).

A beta version of the Robinhood iPhone app by Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) displays a page with a waiting list for signing up for a crypto wallet feature of the platform. Additionally, Bloomberg reported that a code was found in the app referencing cryptocurrency transfers.

Robinhood referred to the cryptocurrency wallet feature on Twitter on Monday, asking users “What is one product feature you’d like to see and why wallets?” The post was retweeted by Vlad Tenev with a gif of John Travolta looking around from inside a wallet.

Because it is important

Many cryptocurrency fans have criticized Robinhood for not offering wallet functionality and used the phrase “Not your keys, not your coins”.

Robinhood had discussed adding crypto wallets earlier this year, but the company was also cautious about doing it right.

Having cryptocurrency wallets built into Robinhood would allow users to use cryptocurrencies without having to convert them into dollars.

Robinhood’s decision could also put pressure on Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN), which likely benefited from dissatisfaction with Robinhood’s current cryptocurrency policies and limited offerings.

Price movement

Shares of Robinhood fell 4% to $ 40.70 on Monday and jumped slightly in the after-hours session following Bloomberg news.

Photo courtesy of Robinhood