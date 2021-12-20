Robinhood integrates the analysis tools of Chainalysis

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) will integrate the data platform tools for blockchain Chainalysis as it prepares to launch its cryptocurrency wallets.

What happened

According to a report by Block, the trading platform popular with retail investors will use the tools Chainalysis KYT and Chainalysis Reactor.

KYT reports risky transactions in real time, while Reactor displays transaction chains for due diligence purposes.

“Chainalysis works closely with regulators and law enforcement agencies to develop industry best practices, and this approach is in line with Robinhood’s commitment to working with policy makers collaboratively,” he said. Ben Einstein, head of partnerships at Robinhood Crypto, according to The Block.

Because it is important

Currently, users cannot deposit or withdraw cryptocurrencies from the Robinhood app, but this will change once the wallets are fully implemented. Robinhood supports buying, selling and real-time market data for different coins such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) ed Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

In September Robinhood unveiled cryptocurrency wallets and at the same time announced its testing program.

Christine Brown, chief operating officer of Robinhood Crypto, said on Twitter this month that alpha phase tests on wallets have ended.

Our #AlphaWallets program finished this week I’d like to give a shout out to the amazing @Robinhoodapp customers who helped us fine tune the send, receive and design elements as we get ready for users to roll off the waitlist to beta in January. – Christine (Hall) Brown (@christine_hall) December 8, 2021

The popularity of Robinhood’s wallets can be measured by the burgeoning beta test waiting list: at the end of November, nearly 1.6 million people were waiting to test the wallets. According to The Block, the beta testing program is expected to start in January.

