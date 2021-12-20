News

Robinhood integrates the analysis tools of Chainalysis

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee13 mins ago
0 8 1 minute read

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) will integrate the data platform tools for blockchain Chainalysis as it prepares to launch its cryptocurrency wallets.

What happened

According to a report by Block, the trading platform popular with retail investors will use the tools Chainalysis KYT and Chainalysis Reactor.

KYT reports risky transactions in real time, while Reactor displays transaction chains for due diligence purposes.

“Chainalysis works closely with regulators and law enforcement agencies to develop industry best practices, and this approach is in line with Robinhood’s commitment to working with policy makers collaboratively,” he said. Ben Einstein, head of partnerships at Robinhood Crypto, according to The Block.

Because it is important

Currently, users cannot deposit or withdraw cryptocurrencies from the Robinhood app, but this will change once the wallets are fully implemented. Robinhood supports buying, selling and real-time market data for different coins such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) ed Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

In September Robinhood unveiled cryptocurrency wallets and at the same time announced its testing program.

Christine Brown, chief operating officer of Robinhood Crypto, said on Twitter this month that alpha phase tests on wallets have ended.

The popularity of Robinhood’s wallets can be measured by the burgeoning beta test waiting list: at the end of November, nearly 1.6 million people were waiting to test the wallets. According to The Block, the beta testing program is expected to start in January.

Read also: Robinhood, growing demand for Dogecoin and crypto wallet

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee13 mins ago
0 8 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Maison Margiela: John Galliano and the film that tells the story of SS2022

October 5, 2021

The Morning Show 2: the review of the series with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon

September 23, 2021

The ban of OnlyFans brings the porn industry closer to cryptocurrencies

October 2, 2021

Emma Stone dreams of a Disney live action about Ursula’s origins

October 16, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button