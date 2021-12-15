Robinhood is apparently developing a fantastic feature for Bitcoin

According to a report by Bloomberg, Robinhood would be hard at work developing a fantastic one function to be used, hopefully soon, in its app. In practice, through its exchange, users will be able to send bitcoins to each other. So it’s about the possibility of giving Bitcoin to anyone, as long as you operate on the platform. This nice, but at the same time very useful function was discovered thanks to a hidden code that some experts have identified in the beta version of the application.

Robinhood will soon introduce the possibility of giving away Bitcoins

This news is making happy the many users who use it regularly Robinhood. To think that soon there will be the possibility to give as gifts Bitcoin to other investors it is really interesting. Not only that, but it will create new opportunities for the same platform thus increasing the number of registered accounts, perhaps, initially, even just to receive the gift.

As we said, some experienced researchers have discovered a special code which would allow users to submit themselves bitcoin in gift. Among other things, it seems that there will be the possibility to accompany cryptocurrencies even with a small text message. An incredible novelty! Here is what he stated Bloomberg in his report:

The code indicates that the feature will allow cryptocurrency to be sent via digital gift cards which can be accompanied by messages up to 180 characters long. A user who sends a cryptocurrency gift will also be able to withdraw it at any time before it is accepted, according to the code.

When will this new feature officially arrive

Unfortunately, since it is only a code present in the version beta of the app, we still don’t know when this new feature will officially arrive on Robinhood. We are sure it will take some more time. Regarding other similar discoveries we have already seen that the company is quite slow, as they are not yet available. For example, in September there was talk of a code the company was testing for a Bitcoin and crypto wallet. This would have allowed users to withdraw theirs cryptocurrencies in a self-contained solution. Although there are over one million registered on the waiting list, there are still no updates in sight.

That’s why we think it will still take several months before we can use the feature gift for Bitcoin on Robinhood. Among other things, some time will have to pass before the launch since some selected users will have to try the beta version of this new possible feature firsthand. In addition to this, there are other new features included in the detector code, as confirmed by Bloomberg: