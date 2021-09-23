Robinhood is reportedly working on a wallet for Bitcoin

In the world of applications dedicated to retail trader more and more users feel the need to have a digital wallet with which to send and receive only in crypto. Therefore large companies are moving in this direction trying to meet the needs of investors in token. An example? According to a source of Bloomberg, Robinhood would be working on a wallet for Bitcoin and others cryptocurrencies. Let’s find out all the details together.

Cryptocurrencies: Robinhood could soon come out with its wallet for Bitcoin and crypto

It would delight many users who are now fond of the well-known retail trader application Robinhood. In fact, according to what was published in an article by Bloomberg, the company’s developers may soon be ready with one of its own wallet for Bitcoin and others cryptocurrencies.

This would mean opening up the possibility for investors to send And receive directly in cryptocurrencies. Basically buy or sell crypto in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and others digital coins without having to use, as now happens, the dollar. Here is an excerpt from the article that would confirm this theory:

“Proof of the company’s work on such functionality appeared in one beta version of her app for iPhone. The software includes ahidden image which depicts the page of a waiting list for users who sign up for a feature crypto wallet. The app also has code that references the transfers from cryptocurrencies“.

From what we have just read, it is clear that Robinhood not only is she at work, but she looks ready to go test for her new crypto wallet in cryptocurrencies. By doing so, consumers will be able to use digital currencies without having to convert them into dollars. Even the CEO of the company, Vlad Tenev, expressed himself on this some time ago, on the occasion of the publication of the company’s profits:

“It’s something ours about team They are working. The ability to to deposit And withdraw cryptocurrencies it is difficult to do with the ladder and we want to make sure it is done correctly and properly“.

Whether you’re thinking about dipping your toes into crypto or are already investing and want to learn more, here are some answers to frequently asked questions: https://t.co/YjMKD9SnzY pic.twitter.com/SztmxvEie9 – Robinhood (@RobinhoodApp) August 20, 2021

Meantime Donald Trump he once again tried to sink Bitcoin pronouncing serious allegations. Obviously, no one was surprised given his aversion to cryptocurrencies.