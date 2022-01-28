Robinhood, the highlights from the Q4 report

Thursday, after the market closed, the financial services company Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) reported fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2021 results – here are the highlights.

What happened

Robinhood reported fourth quarter revenue of $ 363 million, up 14% year-on-year; the figure was higher than the Wall Street consensus estimate of 362.1 million, as reported by Benzinga Pro.

Full fiscal year revenue grew 89% year-on-year to $ 1.8 billion.

Robinhood posted transaction revenue of $ 264 million in the fourth quarter, up 12% year-on-year; for the full fiscal year, transaction revenue increased 95% year-on-year to $ 1.4 billion.

In the period considered, cryptocurrency revenues were $ 48 million, up 304% year-on-year but down from $ 51 million in the third quarter; Robinhood’s full-fiscal year cryptocurrency revenue was 419 million, up sharply from the previous fiscal year’s 27 million.

In the fourth quarter, earnings from equities fell 35% year-on-year to $ 52 million.

Robinhood closed the fourth quarter with 22.7 million funded accounts and 17.3 million monthly active users. Net funded accounts grew by 1% on a quarterly basis; monthly active users decreased by 8% compared to the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, the company reported average revenue per user of $ 64, down 39% year-on-year; the decrease is due to the lower volume of exchanges of options and shares by users.

“We have had an important year, nearly doubling the number of customers on the platform and making crucial investments in our team and infrastructure to support growth,” he said. Vlad TenevCEO and co-founder of Robinhood.

What could happen

Robinhood highlighted the launch of automated customer account transfer services, which will be introduced in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022.

The company said it is working to make a wider trading hours window available, and plans to roll out the new hours in the first quarter of this year.

“This will be one of several improvements the company plans to bring to the trading experience this year,” the company said.

According to Robinhood, Crypto Wallets are in alpha testing phase and will soon be launched in public beta; full launch will occur in the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

The company’s cryptocurrency platform for international clients is expected to launch this year.

“The company believes in the immense potential of the crypto economy and sees a great opportunity in serving customers around the world.”

The guidance for the first quarter indicates revenue of $ 340 million, which is lower than the current analyst estimate of $ 448.2 million, according to Benzinga Pro.

HOOD price movement

HOOD shares fell 10.94% to $ 10.34 in Thursday’s after-hours session, hitting new 52-week lows.

