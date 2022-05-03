Robinson Canó breaks the silence after being released by the Mets

The New York Mets they had to eliminate two players from their 28-player roster, since the MLB ordered all teams that, before May 2, there can only be 26 players. This measure was taken into consideration that Spring Training started somewhat late, and the groups would need more tools in the first weeks.

The sacrificed of Mets they were the dominican Robinson Canowhom they designated by assignment, and sent pitcher Yoan López to Triple-A.

Canó is going to retire?

No. Canó’s agent, Brodie Van Wagenen, spoke with Joel Sherman of the New York Post and let him know that his client is not going to withdraw, he is just waiting for him to be released 100% and start negotiating with other teams if there is interest from both parties.

Things that can continue to motivate Robinson Cano.

After enduring two harsh suspensions for his mistakes, Canó wants to show that he can return to the best baseball in the world and perform well enough in the process. Also, with 2,641 hits, he still has a chance of reaching 3,000 hits, as Miguel Cabrera, who recently broke that mark, said.

Their numbers in the independent leagues.

Robinson Canó shone in the LIDOM, Caribbean Series and the Spring Training this 2022, but had a bad start in the regular:

LIDOM: 10 G, 43 AB, 2 R, 12 H, 1 2B, 7 RBI, 2 BB, 6 K, 300 AVG, 651 OPS. (Dominican Republic)

Caribbean Series: 7 W, 24 AB, 3 R, 10 H, 1 2B, 1 3B, 8 RBI, 7 BB, 1 K, 417 AVG and 1,090. (Dominican Republic)

Spring Training: 8 G, 25 AB, 3 R, 9 H, 2 2B, 0 HR, 2 RBI, 2 BB, 2 K, 360 AVG. and 847 OPS. (Florida)

Status

If no one claims Canó de Waivers (which is the most normal thing in this case), the New York Mets they have to proceed to release him, despite the fact that they have to continue paying him the 39 million that are missing from his contract, while the Seattle Mariners still have to pay him 12 million more.

When Canó is free, another team can sign him, either for the minimum salary and the Mets they remain committed to paying. (Very similar case to the one Albert Pujols had last season).

Robinson Cano The 39-year-old, 6-foot-210, has posted these numbers in about 18 games played in 2022:

AVG of 195. with 501 OPS, 8 hits, 1 HR, 3 RBI and 3 runs scored in 41 at-bats.

Just spoke to Cano’s agent Brodie Van Wagenen who said if/when his client becomes a free agent: “Robbie absolutely still wants to play. Given the right situation, he can still make a meaningful contrighution for a team.” — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) May 2, 2022

