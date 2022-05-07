Robinson Canó does not hold a grudge against the Mets and wants to continue playing in MLB

Dominican baseball player Robinson Canó does not hold a grudge against the New York Mets and is ready to continue his career with another team, immediately after the deadline to become a free agent in the American Major Leagues.

“I have respect for all those guys, I love them all very much. I had a pretty good time [con los Mets]Cano said Wednesday, during an interview with the Mets’ Spanish-language radio broadcast prelude.

“There really isn’t any feeling in this. [negativo]We know it’s a business. I know it was a difficult decision for the organization, but at the end of the day it is a business and I accept the decision. There is no kind of feeling [negativo] them,” said Cano, who hit .269 in 168 games in a Mets jersey.

“I wish him well [a los Mets]”, he added.

Cano, 39, was placed on assignment by New York on Monday, when major league payrolls were cut from 28 to 26 players. The eight-time All-Star and multiple Gold Glove winner was hitting .195 (8-for-41) with one home run and three RBIs in 12 games with the Mets after he missed the entire season last year, serving a second suspension for violate baseball’s anti-doping policy.

The Mets are responsible for most of the $40.5 million the star has to collect through 2023 from a 10-year, $240 million contract he signed with the Seattle Mariners before the 2014 season.

The player will be eligible to become a free agent and sign with another team, which would only have to pay him the proportion of the minimum salary ($700,000) based on the days he remains on the regular payroll the rest of the season.

“We are in the process. I hope that God has something good for me,” Cano said. “This is a business and you have to be prepared for what comes. The teams call and ask. You can’t give a lot of information. It’s better to let things happen and then talk,” he added.

About his slow start, Cano, a .302 hitter in 8,714 at-bats in the major leagues, avoided making excuses, but did mention poor weather conditions in the first month of the current season.

“We all know that it’s not the same to hit in the cold as in the heat. Hopefully, in the place that touches me now, I can have the opportunity to continue doing what I know how to do,” said Cano.