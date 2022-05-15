Robinson Cano signs with the Padres

Sports Writing, (EFE) .- The San Diego Padres have announced this Friday the linking of Dominican second baseman Robinson Canó, with whom they hope to strengthen the position of designated hitter and incidentally have an experienced defender at second base.

The 39-year-old left-hander had a dismal start to the season with the New York Mets, batting .195 with one homer and three RBIs in 12 games.

The multiple Gold Glove winner missed the entire 2021 season while serving a second suspension for violating baseball’s anti-doping policy.

Cano’s signing by the Padres comes five days after he was released by the Mets.

Cano was placed for assignment by the Mets on May 2 and after not being claimed by any team for seven days, he was released on Sunday.

You can read: Eight teams will play the 2023 Caribbean Series in Venezuela

Since he was fired by the Metros, he traveled to the Dominican Republic, where he kept training in his native San Pedro de Macoris.

In his career playing at San Diego’s Petco Park, Cano batted .315 with three doubles, two home runs, eight runs scored and as many RBIs, in 14 games.

Canó will meet his compatriot Fernando Tatis Jr, who has not yet made his debut this season due to injury.