Robinson Canó was officially released from the Mets
The New York Mets released second baseman Robinson Cano before Sunday’s doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies.
This move comes a week after Cano was placed on assignment despite still having nearly $45 million remaining on his contract.
The 39-year-old missed all of last season due to his second suspension for substance use. He hit .195 (8-for-41) with a home run, three RBIs and a .501 OPS in 43 plate appearances in 2022 with the Mets.
Now the Dominican could sign for $700,000, the minimum for veterans in the MLB.
With 2,632 hits, Robinson Canó is the player with the most hits among active players after Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera. Twice he has had at least 200 hits and three other times he has had at least 190 hits.
His best season in the MLB was 2012 with the New York Yankees, the year in which he posted a .313 average, .379 OBP, .929 OPS, 33 homers, 94 RBIs, 48 doubles and an 8.2 WAR. .
The Yankees, Mariners and Mets have been his Major League teams in a career that began in 2005.