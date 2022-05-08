Sports

Robinson Canó was officially released from the Mets

Photo of James James32 mins ago
1 minute read

The New York Mets released second baseman Robinson Cano before Sunday’s doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies.

This move comes a week after Cano was placed on assignment despite still having nearly $45 million remaining on his contract.

The 39-year-old missed all of last season due to his second suspension for substance use. He hit .195 (8-for-41) with a home run, three RBIs and a .501 OPS in 43 plate appearances in 2022 with the Mets.

Now the Dominican could sign for $700,000, the minimum for veterans in the MLB.

