Entertainment

Roblox fires developer for including ad announcing new Kim Kardashian sextape

Photo of James James13 mins ago
0 16 1 minute read

Roblox rushed to fire a developer who included an ad announcing a new Kim Kardashian sextape on the platform. Not long ago, Kim Kardashian’s six-year-old son, Saint, was surprised by a pop-up showing his mother’s face while using the gaming platform. The ad in question promised unseen footage of the sextape that made him famous 20 years earlier.

An unfortunate discovery which obviously pissed off Kim Kardashian as we can see in the first episode of the Kardashiansthe new show from the most famous family on the small screen.

Kim sees red

“I have all the time, money and resources to reduce them all to ashes,” Kim Kardashian can be heard to be offended, after calling Kanye West to let him know about the incident.

Since then, Roblox has made excuses and has assured that it never hosted the video promised by this advertisement. “The video in question was never available on our platform – we have a strict moderation policy to protect our community. It includes zero tolerance for sexual content of any kind that violates our Community Guidelines,” the company said in a statement released by Polygon.

Source link

Photo of James James13 mins ago
0 16 1 minute read

Related Articles

Kim Kardashian ignites the web with a sexy snapshot with Pete Davidson

14 seconds ago

Amber Heard: the reason why she was almost left out of Aquaman 2 | Entertainment

11 mins ago

This is how Blake Lively’s denim overalls are elevated this spring

23 mins ago

Johnny Depp against Amber Heard: autopsy of a stormy relationship | Society

35 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button