Roblox hides red-light apartment buildings

There are new allegations for Roblox, emerged over the last few days. The popular game, obviously intended for an audience of children, is in fact invaded by real social spaces that are not safe for minors, where virtual sexual acts would also take place, clearly accessible to all.

The accusation is thrown by the BBC, which revealed in a long reportage how the presence of these spaces, which we could define red light condominiums, has now been ascertained within Roblox. The players get together to talk about sex and (as mentioned above) they would also have real sexual acts in virtual form. These activities are obviously prohibited in the game, but there is a huge management problem: after their elimination, in fact, these spaces are back online again.

“We know that there is a small part of users who try to break the rules. We have zero tolerance for any sexual content or misbehavior and we always take action against anyone who behaves like this “, reads a statement released from the company behind Roblox. Clearly it cannot be the fault of the producers but net of the accusations launched in December, regarding the very little money destined for the creators and a sort of protection against a user who would have lured an underage player, they are certainly not positive signs.

Roblox has come under the magnifying glass of several realities as it is one of the platforms that has been most successful in recent years. Its popularity growth however, it also seems to have attracted many people who systematically break the terms of service. From the simple scalping of skins and game elements to these decidedly more serious crimes, these new facts show that perhaps there is a need for even more controls in these virtually free virtual worlds.