Roblox is back online. But what happened to the gaming platform?

Roblox is back! Thus ended the wait, which lasted three days, for over 43 million users who were unable to access the game platform, which remained active for only about 300,000 lucky players. Everything has been restored, as stated in the last tweet posted on the Roblox page on Twitter.

Roblox is back online. Thanks again for your understanding and support. Our CEO, David Baszucki, shared an update on the outage and steps taken to address it. https://t.co/vUXzzzCNJZ – Roblox (@Roblox) November 1, 2021

But what happened to Roblox?

“As most of the Roblox community knows – reads the blog by Roblox.com – we recently experienced a prolonged outage on our platform. We apologize for the time taken to restore the service. A key value of Roblox is “Respect the community” and in this case, we apologize for the inconvenience to our community.

On Thursday afternoon, October 28th, users started having trouble connecting with our platform. This immediately became our top priority. Teams began working around the clock to identify the source of the problem and get things back to normal.

This was a particularly difficult interruption as it involved a combination of several factors. A central system of our infrastructure was overwhelmed, due to a subtle bug in our backend service communications during a heavy upload. This was not due to any external traffic spike or a particular situation. Rather, the crash was caused by the growth in the number of servers in our datacenters. The result was that most of Roblox’s services were unable to communicate and distribute data effectively.

Due to the difficulty in diagnosing the actual bug, recovery took longer than any of us would have liked. After successfully identifying this root cause, we were able to address the issue through performance tuning, reconfiguration, and scaling of some data “loads”. We were able to fully restore the service starting this afternoon.

We will publish a “final report” with more details once our analysis is complete, along with the actions we will take to avoid such problems in the future. Furthermore, following this interruption, we will implement a policy to economically protect our community of creators. We will post more details on this soon. As part of our “Respect the Community” value, we will continue to be transparent in our “Final Report”.

To the best of our knowledge, there has been no data loss for players and your Roblox experience should now be completely back to normal. You can always contact our support team if you experience any issues with Roblox now or in the future.

We are grateful for the patience and support of our players, developers and partners during this time. “

What is Roblox

Roblox’s “Imagination Platform” – reads on Wikipedia – allows kids of all ages to imagine, create and play together in immersive, user-generated 3D worlds. All games and experiences on Roblox are created by the players themselves. Once a player has signed up and edited their avatar, they are given a default level to edit using a virtual toolbox (known as “Roblox Studio”) for building. They can monetize their creations to earn “Robux” (Roblox’s virtual currency, which can be bought even without having created something), which can then be used to purchase more avatar accessories or additional skills in one of the millions of experiences. available on the platform. Roblox offers gamers a safe and comfortable place to play, talk and collaborate on creative projects. If a user wants, they can even learn how to build and code experiences for others, programming at their own pace.

© All rights reserved