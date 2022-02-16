Roblox sinks on Wall Street, weighs the quarterly – Economy and Finance

(Teleborsa) – It moves in deep red Roblox which shows a loss of 24.27% on previous values.

It contributes to weighing on the actions the quarterly which has disappointed expectations of the market. In the fourth quarter, the video game platform reported a loss of $ 0.25 per share compared to the red of $ 0.12 estimated by the consensus. In the three months, however, there was a record number of users daily assets with an average of 49.5 million, an increase of 33% compared to the same period a year ago.

The revenue was $ 568.8 million, up 83% year-on-year.



The scenario on a weekly basis of Roblox detects a slackening of the curve with respect to the force expressed by theS & P-500. This withdrawal could make the title subject to sales by operators.

The medium-term technical status of Roblox reiterates the negative trendline. However, analyzing the short-term chart, a less intense trend of the bearish line is highlighted, which could favor a positive development of the curve towards the resistance area identified at USD 58.01. Any bullish cues support the top target at 62.01, while the first support is estimated at 54.01.