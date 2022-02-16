Roblox sinks on Wall Street, weighs the quarterly – Economy and Finance

by

(Teleborsa) – It moves in deep red Roblox which shows a loss of 24.27% on previous values.

It contributes to weighing on the actions the quarterly which has disappointed expectations of the market. In the fourth quarter, the video game platform reported a loss of $ 0.25 per share compared to the red of $ 0.12 estimated by the consensus. In the three months, however, there was a record number of users daily assets with an average of 49.5 million, an increase of 33% compared to the same period a year ago.

The revenue was $ 568.8 million, up 83% year-on-year.

The scenario on a weekly basis of Roblox detects a slackening of the curve with respect to the force expressed by theS & P-500. This withdrawal could make the title subject to sales by operators.

The medium-term technical status of Roblox reiterates the negative trendline. However, analyzing the short-term chart, a less intense trend of the bearish line is highlighted, which could favor a positive development of the curve towards the resistance area identified at USD 58.01. Any bullish cues support the top target at 62.01, while the first support is estimated at 54.01.

Source link

Leave a Comment