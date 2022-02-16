Roblox, the highlights from the 4th quarter report











On Tuesday, after the market closes, the gaming company Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX) reported fourth quarter and full financial year results. Here are the highlights for investors.

What happened

Roblox reported fourth quarter revenue of $ 568.8 million, up 83% year-on-year. Bookings totaled 770.1 million, up 20% on an annual basis; the latter figure beat the consensus estimate of 763.3 million, according to Benzinga Pro.

Roblox recorded 10.8 billion hours of engagement in the fourth quarter, up 28% year-on-year; in the period considered, daily active users were 49.5 million (+ 33% on an annual basis). Average bookings per active daily user were $ 15.57.

For the full fiscal year 2021, Roblox posted revenue of $ 1.9 billion (up 108% year-on-year), setting a business record; bookings for the full year amounted to € 2.7 billion, up 45% year on year. For the full fiscal year, daily active users averaged 45.5 million, up 40% year-on-year.

What could happen

On December 31, 2021, Roblox ended the fiscal year with record data on daily active users and hours of engagement.

For the month of January, Roblox expects revenue between $ 203 million and $ 206 million, with year-on-year growth of 64-66%; the company expects bookings between 220 and 223 million, an increase of 2-3% on an annual basis.

In January, daily active users were 54.7 million, up 32% yoy, and engagement hours were 4.2 billion, up 26% yoy.

“With nearly 55 million active users every day, Roblox is increasingly an integral part of people’s lives,” he said David Baszucki, CEO of Roblox. “As we look forward to 2022, we will continue to develop our technology to enable deeper forms of communication, immersion and expression on our platform.”

Average bookings per daily user in January ranged from $ 4.02 to $ 4.08, down 22-23% year-on-year.

RBLX price movement

At the time of publication, in Tuesday’s after-hours session, Roblox stock was down 12% to $ 64.50.