Roblox up after BofA confirms Buy By Investing.com rating

By Sam Boughedda
Investing.com – Shares of Roblox Corp (NYSE 🙂 were up 2% at the opening on Monday after BofA analyst Omar Dessouky described the company as a “category leader”.
Roblox is an online gaming platform and game creation system considered a leader in the metaverse medium industry.
Dessouky confirmed the “buy” rating on the stock with a price target of 84 dollars, adding that “Roblox is the leader in the category and is concretely demonstrating to consumers, developers and distributors what it means to be a leader”.
The analyst noted that while other online media companies sponsor their own metaverses, Roblox has no “old media” businesses to cannibalize, and it invests 100% of its resources towards leadership on eight well-defined metaverse criteria.
Dessouky added that the metaverse could absorb portions of social media, video streaming and video games, and revenue from advertising and e-commerce.
“Roblox may come to include more than investors can imagine,” he added, concluding that it is “comparable to the early years of the now dominant platforms.”
