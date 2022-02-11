Robot, the United States tests them on the border with Mexico

To each video published by Boston Dynamics and other robot companies, the spectators are divided in two. Who, incredulous, is excited by the progress made by technological evolution and who, a little more gloomy, sees the dystopia of a world governed by machines.

In this case we can say that the latter had seen us long enough, but that predicting the future is never like waiting to look at the evolution of reality. On February 1, the Directorate of Science and Technology of the US Department of Homeland Security published an article in which it formalizes experimenting with robot dogs on the Mexican border. The human personnel will therefore be supported by defined mechanical quadrupeds “futuristic turn“ that will favor the agency’s work on the border, a “inhospitable place for humans and animals”As stated by the program manager.

The robot dog test

The company involved in the design of the robot dogs for the US government is Ghost Robotics, born in 2015 in Philadelphia and competitor of Boston Dynamics. According to the site and its two founders, the creation of the company stems from the need for actually create machines that work alongside humans, showing that the videos or laboratory tests (generally published by competitors) that we see on YouTube have a real application and not just a scientific one. In technical terms they are called unmanned ground vehicle, remotely controlled machines moving on landtools that the Italian army also has at its disposal, mostly used by the Engineers during the verification and inspection of explosive devices.

Those produced by Ghost Robotics weigh between 40 and 50 kilos, have a speed of 3 meters per second and their training is based on the imitation of mammals and their movements in known and unknown environments. According to the US Department of National Security, unleashing robot dogs is the best choice to prevent officers from being hurt or sick in a hostile environment with very high temperatures.

What they could become

Similar to law enforcement canine units, robot dogs assigned to the US border are first tested in a field in Virginia. According to information shared by the National Security Department, inside the car sensors are installed (chemical, biological) and video cameras (360 °, thermal, for night vision) that they transmit what they see to the police officer in real time. They have the ability to free themselves if entangled in a bramble, to get up if they fall, to run and to carry out the reconnaissance of a specific area, then returning to the operator within a radius of 10-15 kilometers.

Once they pass this first test, they are taken to El Paso, Texas, for a remote-controlled exercise in a hostile situation with an unspecified load of nearly 20 kilograms in tow. By taking a look at what he has created Sword Defense System in recent years, a company founded in 2010 by a US veteran, the doubt about what a robot dog can carry is founded: Spur (Special purpose unmanned rifle) it’s a shotgun created to be installed on robot dogs such as the Ghost Robotics Vision-60reaching a coverage range of 1,200 meters.