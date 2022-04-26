“Robotech”: Rhys Thomas, director of “Hawkeye”, prepares the live action anime film

Director Rhys Thomas prepares the live action movie based on the anime “robotech”. The filmmaker, recognized for his work on the hit comedy show Saturday night Live and that comes from the premiere of “Hawkeye” the Marvel Studios avenger series on Disney +, starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld; he will be the first to make a film in a realistic version of the Japanese strip.

This was announced by the American media dead linepublication that also announced that the script of the tape will be in charge of Art Marcum Y Matt Hollowaythe duo of authors of “Iron Man” (2008).

The fact that the director and screenwriters have experience in the development of science fiction films and series is not accidental, since we remember that it is precisely the genre that anime addresses. In turn, “Robotech” (1985) merges and adapts the three Japanese series: “The Super Dimension Fortress Macross”, “Super Dimensional Cavalry Southern Cross” and “Genesis Climber Mospeada”.

“Robotech”, 1985



What will the movie be about? It will maintain the original argument that follows the fall on an island in the South Pacific of an extraterrestrial ship called Macross. Its synopsis anticipates: “Soon, human beings manage to extract from its interior a series of elements that allow them to advance technologically in an amazing way in just a decade, and rebuild it to use it as a defense against the threats of other alien races that try to destroy the planet and all its inhabitants”.

Rhys Thomas at the premiere of “Hawkeye” with Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld



“By calling ‘protoculture‘, a form of bioenergy more powerful than nuclear, humanity builds different robots with special abilities both to battle aliens and to carry out space travel to other potentially hostile planets, “he adds.

Produced by Mark Canton and Gianni Nunnari, this is the fifth “Robotech” film (but as we said, the first in live action), after a franchise that includes: “Robotech: The Movie” (1986), “Robotech: The Sentinels” (1988), “Robotech: The Shadow Chronicles” (2006) and “Robotech: Love Live Alive” (2013).