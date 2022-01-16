Robotic surgery to treat urological diseases and three medical specialists at the hospital

ASCOLI – Thanks to the agreement signed between the Polytechnic University of Marche and the Region, the Department of Urology of Area Vasta 5 has a new director. It is Giulio Milanese who took up service at the Mazzoni Hospital on January 1, after having won the public selection procedure that had been called for the vacancy. Thanks to the agreement between Av5 and the Polytechnic, Urology will also have three postgraduate doctors from the specialization school of the Urological Clinic of Ancona as support (Edoardo Agostini, already arrived on 1 January, Maria Vittoria De Angelis and Matteo Mantovan). The staff already in operation, which includes Domenico De Carolis, Alberto Florio, Giovanni Angelozzi, Silvia Giovannozzi and Vanusca Silvestri, will soon be joined by at least one new urologist specialist.

The curriculum

Forty-nine years old, born in Milan, but Jesi by adoption, Milanese graduated in medicine from the Marche Polytechnic and specialized in Urology at the same university. He is the author of over 150 scientific papers and research awards. He teaches the degree course in medicine and surgery, the degree course in nursing and disiotherapy and the Specialization School of Urology of the Univpm. He has been a lecturer-speaker in numerous national and international congress courses. In his Milanese training he includes a research doctorate in medicine and prevention and a research grant from the Univpm. He is a member of numerous national and international scientific societies. He is currently president of Assuam (Association of Urology and Andrology of the Marche). “We have important projects for the improvement of the technology that will be used to treat the urological pathologies of patients, but also the activation of robotic surgery – declares the head physician Giulio Milanese – In perspective we would like to increase the staff to overcome this prolonged shortage in Area Vasta 5 for some time now. We will try to “steal” outpatient spaces and operating theaters where possible, trying to minimize the possibility of contagion both between operators and patients, working as much as possible to meet the needs and reduce the long waiting lists that we find ourselves observing bladder cancer represents a major surgical effort, but also the many oncological pathologies of the urinary tract and benign pathologies that put urinary functions such as stones in difficulty. Screening, in this era, is a bit difficult but we will try to implement it ». The establishment of a center for the diagnosis and treatment of female incontinence and prolapse is also planned and the activity of andrological surgery, already active for years, will be maintained.

The surgeries

Outpatient diagnostics and minimally invasive urological surgery will be launched shortly at the San Benedetto Hospital in order to offer a response to the pathologies of the genitourinary tract throughout the Vast Area 5, albeit with different specificities between the two. hospital poles.





